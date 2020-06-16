Parents Say 16-Year-Old Died From COVID-19 After His Health Suddenly Deteriorated

The death of 16-year-old Andre Guest happened back in April, though his family is just now sharing the story publicly.

Andre's mother, Dawn Guest, told People last week that her son seemed fine on the morning of April 16 when she left for work around 5 a.m. She described Andre as an early riser, which is why she heard him stirring in his room when she left for her shift as a nurse.

But in just a matter of hours, Dawn's entire world would change dramatically -- in ways she never could have expected.