Parents Say 16-Year-Old Died From COVID-19 After His Health Suddenly Deteriorated

By now, we've heard countless stories of families being torn apart by the deadly coronavirus. Mothers and fathers taken too soon; elderly couples dying just days apart from one another; babies and children who have become the unwitting victims of the persistent virus. Now an Indianapolis family's tragic story is going viral, after they say their teen son was fine one night and fighting for his life the next day against what they later learned was COVID-19.
The death of 16-year-old Andre Guest happened back in April, though his family is just now sharing the story publicly.
Andre's mother, Dawn Guest, told People last week that her son seemed fine on the morning of April 16 when she left for work around 5 a.m. She described Andre as an early riser, which is why she heard him stirring in his room when she left for her shift as a nurse.
But in just a matter of hours, Dawn's entire world would change dramatically -- in ways she never could have expected.
Later that day, Dawn received a call from her husband, Johnny, that something was wrong with Andre.
First, he asked his dad for help getting a drink, which seemed out of character. When Johnny went back to check on his son later that afternoon, he seemed tired. But that's when he noticed something else, too.
"His speech was really slurred," Johnny later told his wife. "He could still understand me and answer me."
When Andre fell in the bathroom, Johnny called Dawn and told her to come home quickly.
Once she arrived, the worried mother could see right away that things were not good. Andre had lost his control over basic functions, such as holding objects in his hand and standing steady on his own two feet. And when he spoke, he appeared confused.
The Guests called 911, and quickly had him brought to a nearby emergency room. It was there that they learned their seemingly healthy teen had suddenly developed Type 1 diabetes and his blood sugar had dangerously spiked.
At the same time, Andre was having trouble breathing and was found to have a cough and fever.
Doctors suspected COVID-19, but their initial tests came back negative. A second test, however, confirmed the Guests' worst fears: Andre had indeed contracted the coronavirus and was soon fighting for his life.
Soon after, the Guests were hit with more upsetting news: Their two daughters had it too, though their cases were far more mild.
Within minutes, Andre was transferred to a COVID unit, and within days, he was on a ventilator.
Andre's sudden decline was heartbreaking and perplexing.
Yet now, given all that doctors have learned about the devastating virus, a lot of Andre's symptoms were likely tied to multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (or MIS-C as it's being called).
The condition, which closely resembles Kawasaki disease, is believed to be triggered by COVID-19 and was something doctors were only beginning to learn about when Andre was being treated. According to the Mayo Clinic, there is still a lot to be learned about the condition, but it's said to occur when some parts of the body -- like the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, digestive system, brain, skin, or eyes -- become severely inflamed, which can impact their function.
Doctors in the UK were the first to report on MIS-C, with a medical alert issued to general practitioners in London in late April.
"[Over the] last three weeks, there has been an apparent rise in the number of children of all ages presenting with a multisystem inflammatory state requiring intensive care across London and also in other regions of the UK," the alert read.
"There is a growing concern that a [COVID-19]- related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK, or that there may be another, as yet unidentified, infectious pathogen associated with these cases," the letter continued.
In the weeks since, hundreds of new cases of MIS-C have emerged around the world. So have pediatric cases of COVID-19.
In some cases, these diagnoses have led to death -- which is ultimately what happened to Andre.
On April 27, the teen's blood sugar once again spiked, his arterial line began to clot, and he went into cardiac arrest. Although doctors tried their best to save him, the 16-year-old was soon pronounced dead.
His parents were shocked and heartbroken.
The Guests are sharing their story as a means of honoring their beloved Andre but also making other families aware of the dangers of COVID-19.
"[By maintaining a social distance] you are taking care of your community, as much as you're taking care of yourself," Dawn told People. "You have no idea if you're a carrier or if you've touched something that has it on there."
The Guests were particularly shocked that COVID-19 hit their family because they went to great lengths at home to avoid contracting it.
After each of her shifts at a nearby nursing home, Dawn would remove her shoes at the door before her husband disinfected them, and she showered immediately. The family also diligently wiped down surfaces, washed hands, and stayed indoors. In fact, Dawn said that Andre was perhaps the most isolated member of the family.
Yet sadly, that still wasn't enough.
Even now, nearly two months after Andre's death, Dawn says the shock still remains.
"I can't tell you how a perfectly healthy 16-year-old boy can be making his own peanut butter sandwich late Wednesday night, getting his own tea out the fridge, and head up to bed like any other teenager in the state or in the country is doing," Dawn told People. "And then within 24 hours is fighting for his life."
The exact number of American children who have died from from COVID-19 so far remains unclear.
Medical experts still say children younger than 18 remain at a lower risk of contracting the illness and make up only a small number of cases. Among them, only a small fraction have died. Still, parents and experts remain concerned.
To date, the number of overall deaths from the coronavirus has reached more than 118,000 in the US and more than 440,500 worldwide. According to the latest reports, at least 20 states have seen considerable spikes in coronavirus cases recently as they've begun to reopen.
