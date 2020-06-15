Missing 4-Month-Old Found In Submerged Car After Alleged Domestic Dispute

Police have finally found the body of 16-week-old Lyrik Aliyana Brown, who was allegedly taken by her father after a domestic dispute last week in Gainesville, Texas. An Amber Alert was issued for the infant Tuesday morning, but later that day, authorities found Lyrik's body strapped to her car seat in a submerged car.
Police responded to a call of an altercation between a couple about 9 p.m. June 8.
Thirty-year-old Jeremy Brown allegedly assaulted Lyrik's mother before getting into his gray 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with his daughter in the back seat, according to the Gainesville Daily Register. Lyrik's unnamed 18-year-old mother allegedly begged Brown not to take the child.
At 9:14 p.m, Brown called Gainesville Municipal Court Judge Chris Cypert, claiming he planned to take his own life.
Gainesville police searched for Brown and his daughter throughout the night Monday, but with no luck.
The Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning.
Brown called Lyrik's mother and denied having their daughter, but he did tell her that he was in a car accident.
She, in turn, called police, who rushed to the location she gave them.
"Around 3:51 p.m. today, the Gainesville Police Department received information on the location of Jeremy Brown," a statement Tuesday from the Gainesville Texas Police Department read. "Officers were immediately dispatched to the Red River at Interstate 35."
When police arrived, they found Brown but not his daughter.
"Upon arrival, Jeremy Brown was located in the river next to an overturned vehicle that was submerged," the police statement continued.
Police were able to pull Brown from the water. "Medical personnel were on scene to assess him for any injuries," the statement read. Brown resisted arrest when officers tried to detain him, according to the Gainesville Daily Register.
Authorities began to remove the car from the river.
Once they did, they found Lyrik's body still in her car seat.
"The family has been notified of this information and a positive identification is pending," the police statement continued.
Brown was cleared by EMS at the scene.
He allegedly told police that "he forgot [Lyrik] was in the car" and his comment is considered by law enforcement to be admissible as evidence in court.
Police later said they believed that Lyrik was dead for hours when they found her, but her cause of death is still pending.
Court records revealed that Brown has discussed taking his own life in the past and made at least one attempt.
Brown also has a criminal history dating back to 2009. He was served a warrant Wednesday for capital murder of a child under 10 years of age. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
He was being held at Cooke County Jail on a $1.25 million bail. It's unclear if he had obtained a lawyer.
