Family Dog Mauls Newborn Boy to Death at Home

The dog has been taken into custody by the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Police still have not reported what prompted the dog to attack the infant, but Sioux Falls Animal Control center warns parents that it often sees an uptick in animal attacks during the July 4 holiay.

They are urging parents to keep their dogs in kennels or in a separate room during July 4 and the days surrounding it, especially if people unfamiliar to the dog are visiting.