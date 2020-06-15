2 Kids Die in Hot Truck While Dad Napped Inside & Temperature Soared to 90 Degrees

A GoFundMe page has been set up by their aunt, Chantiel Keyes, to help their mother, Cheyenne, cover funeral expenses. It appears that Cheyenne and Dennis were not together at the time of the accident.

"My niece Teagan and nephew Ryan were tragically killed when their father left them in a hot car during his visitation weekend," Keyes wrote in the GoFundMe page description. "There is no way to express our grief or what my sister is going through. No one is ever expecting to go through this. I am just trying to raise money to help her with funeral expenses so its one thing she does not have to deal with."

In addition to being survived by their mother, Keyes shared that the siblings leave behind two sisters, Emma and Ava, and three brothers -- Brantley, Tyler, and Treyton.

"If you can donate anything at all it would be greatly appreciated," Keyes asked.