2 Kids Die in Hot Truck While Dad Napped Inside & Temperature Soared to 90 Degrees

An Oklahoma father was arrested over the weekend after his two children were found dead inside a locked vehicle in his driveway. Dustin Lee Dennis, 31, told Tulsa police that he fell asleep for "four or five hours" Saturday before awaking to find his children were missing, according to Fox 23. When he finally found them, they were already beyond saving.
-
Dennis reportedly visited a QuikTrip convenience store with his two kids Saturday morning before returning to his home around noon.
After arriving home, Dennis admitted that he fell asleep for somewhere between four and five hours, while his two children -- who were both younger than 5 -- were unsupervised.
During that time, they became locked inside Dennis' pickup truck, which had been parked in the driveway.
-
By the time Dennis found his two children, they were both lying unresponsive on the floorboard of his truck.
The father carried both children inside the home and into the living room before calling paramedics. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, though an official cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Officials charged the Tulsa father Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder and initially set his bond at $1 million. However, as of Sunday, jail records show it was decreased to $750,000. In the meantime, the investigation is ongoing.
-
-
The children were identified by a family member as 3-year-old Ryan and 4-year-old Teagan Dennis.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by their aunt, Chantiel Keyes, to help their mother, Cheyenne, cover funeral expenses. It appears that Cheyenne and Dennis were not together at the time of the accident.
"My niece Teagan and nephew Ryan were tragically killed when their father left them in a hot car during his visitation weekend," Keyes wrote in the GoFundMe page description. "There is no way to express our grief or what my sister is going through. No one is ever expecting to go through this. I am just trying to raise money to help her with funeral expenses so its one thing she does not have to deal with."
In addition to being survived by their mother, Keyes shared that the siblings leave behind two sisters, Emma and Ava, and three brothers -- Brantley, Tyler, and Treyton.
"If you can donate anything at all it would be greatly appreciated," Keyes asked.
-
According to Dennis' Facebook page, he owns a children's bounce house company.
Just days before the children's deaths, Dustin shared some heartfelt words on Facebook about his love of being a father:
"2 in the morning up watching my kids sleep, I can't believe they're mine, I love them so much and nobody in this world could ever make me feel as loved as they do. The other day I was so depressed because I just missed them, and I got to thinking of when they get older and become adults. If you don't have kids you may not understand this but that is the scariest but most amazing thing to think of, watching them become their own person and seeing what they will experience and achieve. I hope our bond only grows stronger, I hope they always want to call me or see me just to talk or ask for advice. I can't imagine this world without them."
-
-
The post has since been shared dozens of times, and received hundreds of comments and reactions since news of the accident has spread.
The opinions certainly run the gamut.
"One parent watching two kids is hard," wrote one user. "I seriously don't think he wanted any of it. Just a real [expletive] mistake that honestly could happen. Now he gotta to live with it."
"I am praying for you and your family and friends," another countered. "I am also praying for those who judge you."
"People are so pathetic, we don't really know what happened with the kids," added someone else. "If he's guilty he will be punished accordingly. But to think so many people just came to attack his family. Like they have never committed any crime or any sin."
-
A medical examiner is still investigating the causes of death, as there does appear to be some uncertainty about what transpired.
According to KJRH, a neighbor handed over footage taken from a surveillance camera, which appears to show the father stepping out of his truck shortly after his trip to the convenience store, and locking the vehicle behind him.
At no point are the children seen exiting the truck, which adds a layer of suspicion to Dennis' story, though it is unclear whether the father said he simply "forgot" to take the children inside or if they came inside with him and then went back outside on their own.
-
-
Hot vehicle deaths like the ones suffered by Teagan and Ryan are, sadly, nothing new.
An average of 39 children younger than 15 die each year after being left inside hot vehicles -- and the number is unfortunately rising, according to Injury Facts. In 2018, a record-breaking 53 children died inside a hot vehicle, whereas 2018 saw a close second, with 52 deaths. Thus far, 4 children have died in 2020 as a result of being in a hot vehicle, Injury Facts reported.
Deaths in a hot vehicle are ultimately caused by heatstroke, as temperatures inside a vehicle can rise to an alarming 120 degrees even if it's only 80 degrees outside. According to local reports, the temperature reached a scorching 90 degrees on the day that the Dennis' children died. That, combined with the length of time they were left unsupervised, became a deadly combination.
Share this Story