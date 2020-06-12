Dad Allegedly Kills His 2 Teen Girls in Murder-Suicide Days After Oldest Daughter Graduated

Police in Mesquite, Texas, are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a 63-year-old father and his two teenage daughters were found dead at home earlier this week. Raymond Haydel is believed to have shot 17-year-old Natasha Haydel and her 16-year-old sister, Alexa, before turning the gun on himself, leaving a grisly scene that has stunned the suburban city, according to People.
-
Officers were called to the home around 10:30 p.m. Monday after neighbors reported a possible shooting.
When police first entered the home, they found Raymond Haydel lying dead on the floor. Authorities said he died of a single gunshot to the head.
Further inside the home, they discovered the bodies of Natasha and Alexa -- both dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
-
Neighbors in the small community remain shocked and saddened by what occurred just yards away.
Darion and Lindsay Daily, who live just two houses away from the Haydels, told KDFW that they watched in stunned disbelief on Monday night as police descended upon the home to process the crime scene.
"It was blocked off, and they had it taped all off so we really couldn't see nothing," Darion said.
"It was shocking to hear what transpired," added Lindsay.
-
-
Although Alexa was still a sophomore, Natasha reportedly graduated from Forney High School just days before her death.
Both girls are remembered fondly on a GoFundMe page that's been created in their memory to help pay for their funerals.
"Natasha and Alexa Haydel were taken from this world too soon," the page noted, adding that both sisters were members of the Forney High School band.
-
In the GoFundMe Page comments, mourners are openly sharing both shock and grief over the girls' sudden loss.
"Natasha is and always will be my best friend," wrote one commenter. "She was loved by me and my whole family. I was with her the morning before and I'm forever heartbroken ... I will continue to pray for the family. I love you, Natasha."
"Thank you for always showing me your kindness," wrote another mourner, who appeared to be writing to one of the girls specifically. "Your positive energy in the library will be missed."
"To the mother of these beautiful girls, you are in our thoughts and prayers," another wrote.
-
-
Haydel and the girls' mother, who has not been named publicly, were no longer together.
To date, the mother has not made any public statements, but the father of one of the girls' boyfriends has.
"We know what we need to know and sometimes things happen that you don't want to put a reason on," Wes Hardin told CBS DFW. "Of course we are angry but we know the girls would want us to celebrate their life … the outpouring of support from the kids is amazing.”
For now, detectives are still trying to piece together a possible motive and determine what events precipitated the violent act.
Share this Story