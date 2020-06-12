Dad Allegedly Kills His 2 Teen Girls in Murder-Suicide Days After Oldest Daughter Graduated

Neighbors in the small community remain shocked and saddened by what occurred just yards away.

Darion and Lindsay Daily, who live just two houses away from the Haydels, told KDFW that they watched in stunned disbelief on Monday night as police descended upon the home to process the crime scene.

"It was blocked off, and they had it taped all off so we really couldn't see nothing," Darion said.

"It was shocking to hear what transpired," added Lindsay.