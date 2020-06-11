2nd Grade Teacher Threatens To Kill Mom With 8-Year-Old Girl at Peaceful Protest

About 7 p.m., Baze and her daughter began heading to their car, when a woman dressed in a muumuu "jumped out" at them in the street.

That woman, she would later learn, was Carrie Maxwell, a second-grade teacher at Wayside Elementary School in Bakersfield, Newsweek reported.



According to Baze, the belligerent woman told them that they weren't welcome in the area before threatening to call police.

When her behavior grew violent and erratic, Baze said she instinctively began recording video of Maxwell on her phone. The clip, which has gone viral, shows a portion of their altercation and Maxwell shouting "I will f----ing kill you" as her husband attempts to drag her away.

At the same time, Baze's daughter could be heard crying in the background and repeatedly telling her mother that she is "scared."

"Do you see what you did to a child?" Baze asked Maxwell in the clip. "Good job!"

"Get a job!" Maxwell yelled back.