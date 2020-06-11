2nd Grade Teacher Threatens To Kill Mom With 8-Year-Old Girl at Peaceful Protest

The last few weeks have brought forth a wave of racial tension in the United States, following the senseless deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. The public outcry has led to hundreds, if not thousands, of rallies across the nation, with protestors calling for police reform and reminding others yet again that Black Lives Matter. The protests themselves have been largely peaceful, but it appears that one woman in Bakersfield, California, was still not having it. According to a video that's going viral, she screamed at a mother attending a peaceful protest near her house -- right in front of the woman's 8-year-old daughter.
The shocking video was first shared on TikTok and later on other social media channels by Erika Baze.
Baze, who is white, had been participating in protests near her home in Bakersfield for days, and her daughter had repeatedly asked to go with her, according to NBC News.
Finally, the mother agreed and took the 8-year-old along on the afternoon of June 5.
Together, the mother and daughter made a sign to carry with them during the rally.
On one side, the message read "Silence equals violence," and on the other side it read "No justice no peace." When they showed up, Baze said the protest was peaceful, though they did encounter counterprotesters holding "Make America Great Again" flags.
But after an hour or so, the mother decided it was time to head home.
About 7 p.m., Baze and her daughter began heading to their car, when a woman dressed in a muumuu "jumped out" at them in the street.
That woman, she would later learn, was Carrie Maxwell, a second-grade teacher at Wayside Elementary School in Bakersfield, Newsweek reported.
According to Baze, the belligerent woman told them that they weren't welcome in the area before threatening to call police.
When her behavior grew violent and erratic, Baze said she instinctively began recording video of Maxwell on her phone. The clip, which has gone viral, shows a portion of their altercation and Maxwell shouting "I will f----ing kill you" as her husband attempts to drag her away.
At the same time, Baze's daughter could be heard crying in the background and repeatedly telling her mother that she is "scared."
"Do you see what you did to a child?" Baze asked Maxwell in the clip. "Good job!"
"Get a job!" Maxwell yelled back.
Maxwell has since come forward to apologize for her actions, which she says came in a moment of "anxiety, frustration and panic."
Maxwell later said that she had grown concerned in recent days after seeing news coverage of protests turning into riots. On Friday night, as Baze and her daughter attended the protest nearby, Maxwell said she became anxious when she heard the crowd loudly chanting. According to Maxwell, many of the chants included profanities. After police allegedly told her there was nothing they could do about the crowds gathering near her home, she took matters into her own hands.
"There was a woman who became confrontational and I responded in an inappropriate manner," Maxwell said in a statement obtained by KGET. "I never intended to cause fear. I never spoke to or threatened this woman's daughter. I have never been in a physical altercation in my life."
That said, she admits she is "humiliated" by her actions and wants to make it clear that she was horrified by the death of George Floyd.
"Every man, woman and child deserves to be treated with dignity, compassion and equality, regardless of the color of their skin, and every person deserves to live a life free of fear," wrote Maxwell, who added that she wants to "offer my sincerest apology to anyone who was hurt by my behavior in that video."
As for Baze, however, it seems she's not buying what Maxwell is selling.
"As much as I would like to accept an apology, I do not see this as a legitimate apology," Baze reportedly said in a statement provided to Bakersfield Now.
