Our Beautiful Baby Had a 1% Chance of Reaching Her 1st Birthday -- But She’s Thriving Instead of Dying

"I'm sorry, but your test results show a high possibility that the baby will have Trisomy 18." I wasn't sure what Trisomy 18 was so I asked her if it was similar to Trisomy 21 (Down syndrome). She replied, "No, most pregnancies that have a Trisomy 18 diagnosis do not make it full term and if the baby is born alive, they only live a few days… a week at most."

She told me not to Google Trisomy 18 because of all of the horror stories about the diagnosis. Before she hung up, I asked her if she knew what the gender was. She said, "Yes, it is a girl." I hung up and immediately called my husband. I told him our baby wasn't going to make it. "Our baby is going to die." When he got home, I told him the baby was a girl and we hugged and cried for hours.

