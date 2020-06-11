Our Beautiful Baby Had a 1% Chance of Reaching Her 1st Birthday -- But She’s Thriving Instead of Dying

Haley and Dillon Johnston
In January 2017, my first pregnancy ended in a miscarriage at 10 weeks gestation. My husband and I were devastated. We immediately started trying again and became pregnant six months later. There were so many mixed emotions when we saw the positive pregnancy test. We were so happy to be pregnant but scared of having another miscarriage. We had our first OB appointment at nine weeks and heard a beautiful heartbeat, something we didn't get to experience with our first pregnancy. We decided to do genetic screening to find out what our chances were for miscarrying again. We were also ready to find out the gender.
When I was 14 weeks pregnant, I received a call from my doctor.
We started seeing an MFM (Maternal Fetal Medicine doctor) at 16 weeks.
Our perfect daughter had every possible marker relating to Trisomy 18.
The cardiologist left and 20 minutes later, she walked back in with the MFM.
At 34 weeks, we had our last ultrasound and everything looked the same.
On February 15, 2018, I was induced at 5 a.m. that morning.
Harper weighed 4 pounds 11 ounces and she was 17 inches long.
Harper was discharged from the hospital when she was three weeks old.
On April 12, 2018, when Harper was two months old, she had a g-tube placed and her esophagus dilated.
Then in October 2018, Harper got sick.
On November 30, we went back to the hospital not knowing we would be there for a month.
Her fever came down the next day and they were able to extubate her the following day.
On December 24, Harper had open-heart surgery.
On February 15, 2019, we celebrated Harper's first birthday.
When we found first found out about Harper’s diagnosis when I was 14 weeks pregnant, we thought she would pass away before giving birth.
