Mom of 9 Who Is Accused of Killing Toddler Found in Dumpster Lost Custody of Her 6 Oldest Years Ago

There might be more charges in the future depending on the results of the autopsy.

Sanchez has a history of drug and alcohol addiction, and in 2015 she lost parental rights to her six older children over allegations of neglect, Fox News reported.



Authorities confirmed that two of Sanchez's other children, 3 years old and 4 months old, were placed in foster care after her arrest. Texas Department of Family and Protective Services workers filed petitions on June 3 to terminate Sanchez's parental rights for them as well.

Sanchez's oldest son, Michael Occasion, spoke with KWTX and said he had a feeling that something terrible had happened to his brother after rushing to the park when he heard he'd gone missing.

"When I got to the park ... I went up to her and I asked 'where is Frankie at?'" he recalled.

"And she said she didn't know. And I said 'what do you mean you don't know?' But she didn't even want to look in my eyes so I knew Frankie wasn't there."



"He meant the world to me," he continued. "Ain't no two year old deserve this. I feel lost without him."



Frankie was laid to rest Tuesday in a private ceremony. "Frankie's family requested that his services be private," his obituary stated. "The family expresses their gratitude for the support received by the community."