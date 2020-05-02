Mom of 2 Says She Hasn't Been Sick in Years, Thanks to Daily 'Sperm Smoothies'

Tracy Kiss
People do a lot of extreme stuff in the name of health. Some chug raw eggs in the morning; others meticulously track all their daily macros. And hey, some even whip up an 8-ounce "sperm smoothie" every morning, just to try to get their immune system going. (Err ... wait, what?!) Apparently, that's precisely what one British mom has been doing for the last few years -- and she swears it's worked wonders.
-
Tracy Kiss is a social media influencer, fitness model, and mom of two from Buckinghamshire, England.
Scroll through her Instagram page, and you'll see lots of posts featuring Kiss pumping iron and eating healthy. But she credits her daily smoothie habit in particular with the fact that she hasn't been sick in years.
-
Say the words "sperm smoothie" to most people, and you'll likely get the same reaction: "BLECHHHH!"
But Kiss insists that they've got loads of health benefits in them. (Pun ... intended?)
"My immune system is far stronger than it's ever been," she tells CafeMom. "I no longer catch colds or the flu -- even when my children get sick from school! I have such high energy levels, feel positive and enthusiastic and have focus and clarity throughout my day whilst most parents feel tired, crave junk food and struggle with forgetfulness."
-
-
We know what you're thinking: "OK, OK, but they can't possibly taste good!"
But once again, Kiss insists they actually taste pretty yummy. (Well, if you know how to make them.)
"Being vegan, my fridge and fruit bowl are always filled with fresh ingredients," she says. "I make smoothies from whatever I have to hand each day. Typically I blend apples, fresh ginger, fresh mint, celery, cucumber, spinach leaves, carrot and berries."In the process, those fruity flavors drown out the "semeny" ones, and what she's left with is a deliciously nutritious smoothie that she claims works wonders.
-
Kiss says it's similar to "hiding vegetables blended into a sauce for a fussy eater."
"When semen is mixed into a smoothie, it totally disguises the taste but maximizes the goodness," she says. "You would never know it's there because the fruit and vegetables balance out the saltiness of the taste, which would otherwise have been overpowering if consumed on its own."
-
-
It should be noted that "sperm smoothies" aren't exactly FDA-approved or recommended by any medical professionals.
That said, there have been studies over the years that have linked sperm consumption to random health benefits.
In one controlled study back in 2003, females who were exposed to sperm for longer periods (both before and during pregnancy), were found to be less likely to develop preeclampsia. It's also known to consist of a lot (and we do mean a LOT) of different compounds, including mood-lifting hormones and essentials such as proteins, zinc, and vitamin C.
So, honestly, it sure does seem as if consuming sperm could have at least some health benefits.
-
Wondering where Kiss gets all that semen?
-
-
If you're wondering what her boyfriend thinks of all of this, we asked her that one too.
"He has been very supportive about it," she says. "Having consumed semen in an intimate manner from him previously -- as I'm sure most couples have done in the bedroom without realizing it's indeed very good for you -- to remove the 'relationship' aspect of the semen and then ask him to provide it for me to consume for health reasons, it wasn't as offensive or shocking as a prospect in itself."
(So there you have it.)
-
By sharing her little smoothie hack, Kiss says she's merely trying to encourage others to embrace alternative health remedies.
-
-
Although Kiss knows her "sperm smoothies" definitely raise some eyebrows, she's hopeful that more people will put their judgments aside.
Share this Story