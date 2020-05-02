Mom of 2 Says She Hasn't Been Sick in Years, Thanks to Daily 'Sperm Smoothies'

Tracy Kiss
Kaitlin Stanford
Kaitlin Stanford
Trending

Tracy Kiss holds sperm in ice cube tray; shot of green breakfast smoothie
Tracy Kiss

People do a lot of extreme stuff in the name of health. Some chug raw eggs in the morning; others meticulously track all their daily macros. And hey, some even whip up an 8-ounce "sperm smoothie" every morning, just to try to get their immune system going. (Err ... wait, what?!) Apparently, that's precisely what one British mom has been doing for the last few years -- and she swears it's worked wonders.

  • Tracy Kiss is a social media influencer, fitness model, and mom of two from Buckinghamshire, England.

    View this post on Instagram

    Rate my blue sky out of 10? 💙The best way to get things done is simply to begin my darlings. The many struggles that we face today will become the backbone of our strength and success tomorrow - add value to your life with the choices that you make, set yourself goals, identify your dreams and surround yourself with nothing but positivity. If you believe in yourself you can do anything. Step by step, day by day and success after success you can change your life from what it is now to what you are destined to become. We have one life, please don’t waste it or fail to see your talent, drop the negativity, criticism, self doubt and fear and go and get what you know you deserve. The mindset is a powerful tool to success, when did you last use it for instead of against yourself? 💪🏼 #goalgetter #healthiswealth #onwardsandupwards #foreverlearning #startedfromthebottomnowwehere 🔥 Use code “tracykiss” for 5% off at @gymbeing for home workout equipment delivered to your door 🔥

    A post shared by Tracy Kiss🇬🇧 (@tracykissdotcom) on

    Scroll through her Instagram page, and you'll see lots of posts featuring Kiss pumping iron and eating healthy. But she credits her daily smoothie habit in particular with the fact that she hasn't been sick in years.

    • Advertisement

  • Say the words "sperm smoothie" to most people, and you'll likely get the same reaction: "BLECHHHH!"


    But Kiss insists that they've got loads of health benefits in them. (Pun ... intended?)

    "My immune system is far stronger than it's ever been," she tells CafeMom. "I no longer catch colds or the flu -- even when my children get sick from school! I have such high energy levels, feel positive and enthusiastic and have focus and clarity throughout my day whilst most parents feel tired, crave junk food and struggle with forgetfulness."

  • We know what you're thinking: "OK, OK, but they can't possibly taste good!"


    But once again, Kiss insists they actually taste pretty yummy. (Well, if you know how to make them.)

    "Being vegan, my fridge and fruit bowl are always filled with fresh ingredients," she says. "I make smoothies from whatever I have to hand each day. Typically I blend apples, fresh ginger, fresh mint, celery, cucumber, spinach leaves, carrot and berries."

    In the process, those fruity flavors drown out the "semeny" ones, and what she's left with is a deliciously nutritious smoothie that she claims works wonders.

  • Kiss says it's similar to "hiding vegetables blended into a sauce for a fussy eater."


    "When semen is mixed into a smoothie, it totally disguises the taste but maximizes the goodness," she says. "You would never know it's there because the fruit and vegetables balance out the saltiness of the taste, which would otherwise have been overpowering if consumed on its own."

  • It should be noted that "sperm smoothies" aren't exactly FDA-approved or recommended by any medical professionals.

    That said, there have been studies over the years that have linked sperm consumption to random health benefits.

    In one controlled study back in 2003, females who were exposed to sperm for longer periods (both before and during pregnancy), were found to be less likely to develop preeclampsia. It's also known to consist of a lot (and we do mean a LOT) of different compounds, including mood-lifting hormones and essentials such as proteins, zinc, and vitamin C.

    So, honestly, it sure does seem as if consuming sperm could have at least some health benefits.

  • Wondering where Kiss gets all that semen?

    Tracy Kiss holds semen-filled ice cube tray
    Tracy Kiss

    She has her boyfriend to thank for that one.

    "We live an hour and a half away because of work, so it's not possible to see one another every day," she shares. So, in order to get her regular "batches," she has to get creative.  

    "I use a small plastic container, often used as sauce pots for takeaway food, and store it airtight in the fridge for 24 hours to save for the next day," Kiss says.

    "If it’s going to be more than 24 hours before I can consume the semen, and to space it out for a consistent dose throughout the week, then I freeze the semen in an ice cube tray in individual portions and pop a cube out as and when I need it and let it melt into my smoothies."

  • If you're wondering what her boyfriend thinks of all of this, we asked her that one too.

    "He has been very supportive about it," she says. "Having consumed semen in an intimate manner from him previously -- as I'm sure most couples have done in the bedroom without realizing it's indeed very good for you -- to remove the 'relationship' aspect of the semen and then ask him to provide it for me to consume for health reasons, it wasn't as offensive or shocking as a prospect in itself."

    (So there you have it.)

  • By sharing her little smoothie hack, Kiss says she's merely trying to encourage others to embrace alternative health remedies.

    Tracy Kiss
    Tracy Kiss

    "I hope that, in time, if we break down taboos and lift the stigma of what may be seen as 'unusual' or 'different' to the norm, people will become more open-minded to try alternative remedies to pharmaceuticals, which lead to a whole host of other symptoms," she says.

    "Health should be about prevention instead of cure. Nobody deserves to be weak and sick and lose days of their life spent in bed suffering. With just a few lifestyle changes we can be far healthier, happier, and stronger, and it doesn't have to cost a penny because semen is free and plentiful."

    Well, "plentiful" so long as you've got access to a decent supply.

  • Although Kiss knows her "sperm smoothies" definitely raise some eyebrows, she's hopeful that more people will put their judgments aside.

    Tracy Kiss
    Tracy Kiss

    In the end, all she wants to promote is a more natural and healthy approach to life.

    "I feel that the world is gradually shifting toward organic, healthy foods over processed junk food and understanding the importance of fitness and mental health, but there is still a long way to go to bring about change," she explains.

    "Softly, softly, opinions will change and people will become more open-minded, Rome wasn’t built in a day, but the more we address the benefits of natural remedies, the more information and education people can have on this topic to make better informed and healthier lifestyle choices to prevent illness and support the immune system."

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement