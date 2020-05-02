Mom of 2 Says She Hasn't Been Sick in Years, Thanks to Daily 'Sperm Smoothies'

She has her boyfriend to thank for that one.

"We live an hour and a half away because of work, so it's not possible to see one another every day," she shares. So, in order to get her regular "batches," she has to get creative.

"I use a small plastic container, often used as sauce pots for takeaway food, and store it airtight in the fridge for 24 hours to save for the next day," Kiss says.

"If it’s going to be more than 24 hours before I can consume the semen, and to space it out for a consistent dose throughout the week, then I freeze the semen in an ice cube tray in individual portions and pop a cube out as and when I need it and let it melt into my smoothies."

