Parents & Grandma Charged in Murder of 6-Year-Old Who Weighed Just 18 Pounds

The autopsy states that by 4 years old, Deshaun's weight had climbed to 34 pounds but dropped to 27 pounds the next year.

By 6 years old, he weighed 18 pounds -- the same amount he weighed when he was 1. Medical examiner Lawrence Czarnecki declared that upon his death, Deshaun was in the third percentile for his age and was in a "non-life-sustaining state of starvation."

Meanwhile, Deshaun's father tried to explain to police that the family was on a budget and was waiting for food stamps to buy his son more fatty foods. But police noticed that the skin on the boy's frame seemed stretched over his bones and he had almost no body fat. The skin on his face was depressed into the cavities of his face, his eyes were sunken and surrounded by dark circles, and his hair was brittle.

The autopsy also noted that Deshaun had bruises and abrasions but declared they weren't life-threatening.