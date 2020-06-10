Mom Accidentally Backs Up Over 1-Year-Old Who Wandered Out of House, Killing Her in Driveway

A family friend of the Ellises, Matt Rann, spoke after Aurora's death and shared that it's left "her little family broken."

Speaking with Perth Now, Rann said Aurora's father used to describe her as "the little sun that shines so bright."

"She was known as Dad's little tradie assistant, he referred to her as, with her name meaning 'goddess of the dawn,' he referred to her as his little star, or his little sun, that shines so bright," he told the outlet.