Missing Kids’ Stepdad Arrested After ‘Human Remains’ Found & People Aren’t Holding Back

The bizarre and twisted tale of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell has continued to baffle the public for months. Vallow, a mother of two, has been dodging questions about the whereabouts of her two children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, since they were last seen in September 2019. Adding to police suspicion was the fact that just one month later, Daybell's wife suddenly died, and just a few short weeks after that, he and Vallow quickly married and fled to Hawaii. Although Vallow was ultimately arrested in late February after failing to produce the children, Daybell remained free -- that is, until police uncovered the remains of two bodies in his yard this week. During his court appearance Wednesday, prosecutors confirmed that the bodies are indeed those of Vallow's missing children.
Daybell was taken into custody immediately after the discovery and booked in Fremont County Jail.
During a press conference Tuesday night, Rexburg (Idaho) Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said "detectives and investigators have recovered what is believed to be human remains that have not been identified at this time," CNN reported.
The remains were uncovered on Daybell's property in Salem, Idaho, as officials executed a search warrant on the property. At the time, it was too early to determine the identities of either body, since autopsies were still underway, but during Daybell's court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, prosecutors confirmed they were indeed those of Tylee and JJ.
Daybell, 51, has officially been charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, according to NBC News.
The discovery is certainly a turning point in a monthslong mystery that has dogged investigators.
The criminal complaint alleged that Daybell "did willfully conceal and/or did aid and abet another to willfully conceal human remains" -- and he did so with the full knowledge that they were evidence in a felony case and investigation.
However, investigators are unsure when exactly Daybell concealed the two bodies, as the criminal complaint only noted that authorities believe he buried them sometime between September 22, 2019, and June 9, 2020.
The bodies were discovered not far from a residence where Vallow briefly lived with her children in Rexburg.
According to CNN, Vallow had only moved to Rexburg from Arizona a few months before her children went missing, following the sudden death of her second husband, Charles Vallow.
However, many who are close to the case say the move to Rexburg was to be closer to Daybell, a popular doomsday author and podcaster with whom she'd formed an attachment.
The children reportedly disappeared at separate times, several weeks apart.
According to multiple reports, Tylee was last seen during a trip September 8 to Yellowstone National Park in Montana. She had been traveling with her mother, brother JJ, and uncle Alex Cox at the time.
JJ, however, continued to go to school at Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg for several weeks before his mother allegedly removed him and claimed she was going to home school him. He was last seen September 23 at the elementary school.
Authorities were first alerted to the children's disappearance in November, after family became concerned over not hearing from them in two months.
During a welfare check on the home, Vallow did not produce either child but told police that they were visiting family in Arizona. When police followed that lead and found it to be incorrect, they returned to the home -- only to find that Vallow and Daybell had vanished.
The pair turned up in Hawaii, though they continued to evade police questions about the whereabouts of either child.
At the same time, media scrutiny into the couple's alleged twisted and deadly past began to lay out a disturbing timeline of events.
Some say the alleged "trail of death" that follows the couple began years earlier, with the sudden death of Vallow's first husband, and Tylee's father, Joseph Ryan. According to Fox 13, Ryan died of a sudden heart attack in 2018, years after the couple had split. At the time, there was no reason to suspect foul play or mysterious circumstances, but considering the chain of events that followed, an FBI source told People that investigators are taking another look.
Just one year later, in July 2019, Vallow's second husband, Charles Vallow, was shot to death by her brother, Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense. But in yet another shocking twist to this story, Cox died in December 2019. (An autopsy cited it was from "natural causes," though it certainly raised suspicion.)
Vallow, who was once described as a sweet and devoted mother, now is being viewed as something of a black widow.
"I knew Lori Vallow back when I lived in Arizona," one person commented on a Facebook news story last year. "A very sweet, charismatic women. Now a trail of death follows her."
However, it's become clear that Daybell may be part of that alleged trail as well.
In October 2019, when Daybell's wife Tammy also died suddenly at home, her death was yet again tied to natural causes. However, her body was recently exhumed after being deemed "suspicious," and authorities are awaiting autopsy results.
With the discovery of additional remains found on his property, the tangled web of death that seems to follow both Daybell and Vallow wherever they go is getting even more dark.
Many say that's because Daybell, a well-known "doomsday prepper" and podcaster, has sucked Vallow in to a bizarre "cult-like" group.
It's been described as a faction of the Church of Latter Day Saints, though it has no official affiliation or name.
"I think 'cult' is such a weird word because it doesn't accurately describe what's happening," a woman familiar with the group, named Jessica, told the East Idaho News last year. "An 'extremist group' is a better term."
Brandon Boudreaux, who is divorcing Vallow's niece, Melanie Pawlowski, has spoken out publicly about the dramatic changes he witnessed in Vallow since she became a follower. He also claims that his soon-to-be ex-wife was indoctrinated into the group.
"I spent the last 11 years of my life spending time with Lori and her now-deceased husband Charles," Boudreaux told Fox 11 in December. “I don't know what happened to those kids, but I know there's people who do, and they're not talking … I love them both. I hope they're safe. They're both just innocent and they didn't deserve to be involved in any of this."
As for the group's extreme beliefs, he's still baffled by how his family wound up entangled in it.
"I just don't know how people can get so wrapped up that they can end up in this space where these people are," he shared. "It's just so radical, so different."
When news broke of Daybell's arrest, social media quickly lit up.
Even before officials confirmed the remains were those of the children, most people assumed that's who they would be identified as.
"Two sets of human remains ... " one Facebook user wrote. "In my heart I feel it's the children."
"Omg those poor kids," another person added. "I know all along they did something to those poor children."
Many also questioned why it took investigators so long to get to this point, when the couple has drawn obvious suspicion for months.
"What took so long to get a search warrant??" one Facebook user asked. "These people have been living it up while two kids have been missing. It's enraging!"
Others pointed out that although this may finally answer the question of what happened to JJ and Tylee, another question still remained.
"When are we going to see murder charges against him and his murdering wife?" one person asked.
Daybell faces up to 10 years in prison and as much as $20,000 in fines if convicted.
His bail has been set at $1 million, because prosecutors argued that he poses a strong flight risk. Additionally, Judge Faren Eddins said that if his bail amount was met, Daybell would be ordered to wear an ankle monitor and stay within a few Idaho counties until his next court appearance July 1.
As for Vallow, she faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children, according to a criminal complaint obtained by CNN.
