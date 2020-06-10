Missing Kids’ Stepdad Arrested After ‘Human Remains’ Found & People Aren’t Holding Back

Daybell was taken into custody immediately after the discovery and booked in Fremont County Jail.

During a press conference Tuesday night, Rexburg (Idaho) Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said "detectives and investigators have recovered what is believed to be human remains that have not been identified at this time," CNN reported.

The remains were uncovered on Daybell's property in Salem, Idaho, as officials executed a search warrant on the property. At the time, it was too early to determine the identities of either body, since autopsies were still underway, but during Daybell's court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, prosecutors confirmed they were indeed those of Tylee and JJ.

Daybell, 51, has officially been charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, according to NBC News.