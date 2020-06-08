Dad Arrested After 'Inseparable' Siblings Found Dead of 'Intentionally Inflicted Injuries'

The father is due in court for another hearing next week -- this time for the case against him in the deaths of his children.

He has not yet entered a plea, according to the newspaper. Meanwhile, the family continues to mourn the two siblings, who were described as "inseparable" until their deaths.

In an obituary posted online in February, William was remembered as "a super smart little boy," who always asked "Why?"

"Will loved building things out of Legos and loved to read," read the post on Legacy.com. "His favorite time of the year was Christmas and was the master tree decorator and Christmas carol singer. Will was in kindergarten and loved playing with his friends."

Danielle, who had the nickname of "Dani," was remembered as "a little dare devil," who was "always extremely curious and never afraid of anything."

"Dani loved riding her bike and scooter," the obituary noted. "She was always up for an adventure to 1000 Islands so she could explore. Dani was looking forward to starting school so she could go with her big brother."