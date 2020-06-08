Dad Arrested After 'Inseparable' Siblings Found Dead of 'Intentionally Inflicted Injuries'

Police were alerted to a home February 17 in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, after receiving a desperate 911 call. Inside, they made a gruesome discovery: The bodies of two siblings, 5-year-old William Beyer and his 3-year-old sister Danielle, who were found dead on the upper level of the duplex apartment just after 7 a.m. Both were later determined to have died from "intentionally inflicted injuries," but just what exactly that meant (and who inflicted them) remained a mystery to the public. Now, an answer may have been found.
On June 5, after nearly three months of investigation, police arrested the children's biological father, Matthew Beyer.
The Kaukauna Police Department hasn't released many new details, other than to say Beyer was arrested Friday at his home in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. He has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide in the deaths of William and Danielle.
The tragic murders of the children stunned the town of Kaukauna in February.
"Initially when I heard about it, I was hoping that it wasn't the children that were dead," a female neighbor told WISN 12 News at the time.
"But unfortunately, that's not the case," she said, adding that it "felt kind of eerie" on the block as police placed caution tape around the home and processed the crime scene.
At a press conference the following day, Kaukauna Police Chief Jamie Graff spoke about the shocking case.
"Any time a death occurs due to intentional injuries, it is shocking to the community, but when the victims are children, it's unbearable," Graff said.
It was not revealed at the time who placed the 911 call, but the home was reportedly the residence of Melissa Schuth, the children's mother.
Schuth and Beyer were estranged and living apart at the time of the crime, according to the Appleton Post-Crescent.
Schuth was seeking sole custody and primary placement of the children, and Beyer was permitted to take the children on alternating Saturdays.
On the same day the children were found dead at home, Beyer and Schuth were due in family court for a review hearing of their case.
The father is due in court for another hearing next week -- this time for the case against him in the deaths of his children.
He has not yet entered a plea, according to the newspaper. Meanwhile, the family continues to mourn the two siblings, who were described as "inseparable" until their deaths.
In an obituary posted online in February, William was remembered as "a super smart little boy," who always asked "Why?"
"Will loved building things out of Legos and loved to read," read the post on Legacy.com. "His favorite time of the year was Christmas and was the master tree decorator and Christmas carol singer. Will was in kindergarten and loved playing with his friends."
Danielle, who had the nickname of "Dani," was remembered as "a little dare devil," who was "always extremely curious and never afraid of anything."
"Dani loved riding her bike and scooter," the obituary noted. "She was always up for an adventure to 1000 Islands so she could explore. Dani was looking forward to starting school so she could go with her big brother."
Together, the siblings shared a bond that friends and family won't soon forget.
"Will was Dani's protector and Dani always looked up to Will," the obituary shared. "They were both always smiling with their great big smiles and were just happy to always be together. They shared a love for their stuffed animals and a bond with each other that was extremely tight. Our little angels Will and Dani, may you rest together peacefully until we meet you again."
