Mother of the Bride Insists on Wearing Same 'Bridal Cape' To Match Daughter at the Wedding

In her post, the woman explained that she's not even engaged yet.

Apparently, her boyfriend had planned to propose months ago and had even sent her grandmother's ring to the jeweler to be reset. After the pandemic hit, the ring has been stuck at the jeweler and their engagement plans have been put on hold.

That said, they still plan to walk down the aisle, and their wedding plans are pretty much an open secret. That is why the woman was recently chatting with her mom about her future nuptials.