Mother of the Bride Insists on Wearing Same 'Bridal Cape' To Match Daughter at the Wedding

There are some wedding faux pas you just don't make. (You know, like wearing white when you're not the bride.) But one woman on Reddit is feeling awkward after her mom declared she wants to wear a cape to her wedding -- after the woman decided to wear one herself.
In her post, the woman explained that she's not even engaged yet.
Apparently, her boyfriend had planned to propose months ago and had even sent her grandmother's ring to the jeweler to be reset. After the pandemic hit, the ring has been stuck at the jeweler and their engagement plans have been put on hold.
That said, they still plan to walk down the aisle, and their wedding plans are pretty much an open secret. That is why the woman was recently chatting with her mom about her future nuptials.
"For some reason my mom started talking about what she was going to wear to the wedding," the future bride shared.
(Yep -- she's already thinking about that, even though the wedding is not set and the proposal has not happened.)
"At Christmas I had shown her a beautiful cape made by an artist in the US and that I was going to commission one for my wedding, in lieu of a veil, something to cover my shoulders for church," the woman wrote.
Her mom was apparently a huge fan of the cape idea. So much so, that she now wants one too.
"Yesterday she said she was also going to order a cape from the same artist for her to wear to the wedding," the daughter shared in her Reddit post.
Unsurprisingly, the future bride was kind of flabbergasted by it.
"At first I tried to be chill, pointed out that it wasn't cool at all, I was the one getting married and I already said I was wearing this cape," she explained. "[My mom] responded with 'But everyone will know you're the bride so it doesn't matter.'"
Uh oh.
That's when things got really tense ...
"I got upset, then l told her, 'No it does matter, it's my wedding, you wouldn't wear a veil or white to my wedding ... '" the woman continued.
That's when her mom said something that stopped her in her tracks.
"But you said I could wear it when you showed it to me," the mom insisted.
Wait -- what?
According to the daughter, she definitely did NOT say that.
In fact, she claims she knew she didn't say that "because I remember conversations with her on purpose because she has a history of gaslighting me."
Now, she's stewing mad and says her partner has tried calming her but also told her to stop telling her mother "things like this."
In the comments, a lot of people got mad on her behalf.
"I can't believe a mother would do this to her child," one person wrote. "I mean exactly WHO does she think she is? Entitled much! Stand up to her and say NO! Your wedding!!!"
"I mean I would uninvite my mother if she behaved this way," another commented.
Others jumped in with some "creative ideas" for how to handle it.
"I will come to your wedding and spill wine all over that cape!" one person wrote.
"Elope," someone else suggested. "Then you get to wear what you want and she won't be able to upset you. Then have a big party later."
"Sis can you call the tailor, explain the sitch, and ask her to refuse the commission for the doppel-caper?" one person suggested. "She can lie and say she's full up for the year. If you're feeling generous, maybe offer to pay the tailor to refuse the commission."
"Your wedding. Your wishes," another commenter added. "No more wedding chat with Momma! If she shows up with the cape on, deny her entrance and warn her you are very prepared to do so. And that is it. She obviously has issues but it is not your place to resolve them via your wedding."
Most of all, people agreed with the husband: Her mom needs to be kept in the dark from here on out.
"Two words: info diet," one person said.
"No more wedding details for your mom," wrote someone else. "Just don't share anything except the date and time. I think she's jealous and wants to be the center of attention. Please don't take her dress shopping with you. And don't let her know anything about the bridesmaids dresses either or she'll show up dressed like one."
