Dad Tells Wife He Doesn’t Want Baby Anywhere Near Her Racist Father, But She Disagrees

iStock
In the last few weeks, the national conversation has dramatically shifted. Millions of Americans are checking their white privilege and opening their eyes to the racial injustices that have plagued black Americans for decades. But not everyone has seen the light. For instance, one man on Reddit is so at odds with his racist father-in-law, that he's considering cutting him out of his child's life -- for good.
-
In a recent post, the man says that his wife just gave birth to their first child.
But the state of the world -- and his father-in-law's behavior -- has gotten him thinking about what kind of people he wants his son to be influenced by as he grows.
"Her father, 70M, often says the N word and is just in generally not very accepting of the black community," the man explained in his post. "He has gotten so much worse in the past week with all of the current events: throwing the N word around left and right and just being discriminatory. I guess that this is just the 'old generation' but nonetheless that is completely a dealbreaker for me."
-
So far, the new dad has basically bit his tongue and kept quiet about his father-in-law's behavior.
"I have put up with family gatherings with him for our entire relationship," he continued. "If it was my father I'd cut him off immediately but I can't make that decision for her so I keep my peace."
-
-
Although he's tried to talk some sense into his wife's dad, it hasn't exactly gone over well.
"I have told him I don't like the word respectfully, but he just keeps doing it," the man continued. "I'm old enough to make to decisions, my child is just born and will absorb what is around him."
-
That is why he's decided to finally put his foot down.
"I told my wife I do not want him around our son unless he refuses to say the word," the man wrote.
Of course, this hasn't really gotten him anywhere.
"He says he will say whatever he wants because he's 70 years old and my wife agrees and thinks I am being controlling," the Reddit poster continued. "I think I have good morals and want what is best for my kid."
But now, he wants to know: Is he being dramatic, or is he totally in the right?
-
-
By and large, people agreed with the dad, and told him he was doing the right thing by putting his foot down now.
"You don't need to be exposing your child to that old school racism," one person wrote. "Send the message to gramps it won't be tolerated."
"Your FIL is a racist [expletive] and I think you're justified in not wanting that influence around your son," another said. "Granted, he's just a baby now, but what happens when he gets a little older and starts to copy what your FIL is doing?"
"It’s all fun and games until your kids gets old enough to speak and spits that word out everywhere," another person added. "Kids learn by example."
-
A lot of people also pointed out that the grandpa's age doesn't excuse or even explain his behavior.
"My mom is in her mid 60s and I have numerous aunts and uncles in their 60s and 70s and none of them think that way or use that word, and they grew up in the rural mid-West," one person wrote. "Stop giving him a pass just because he's old."
"My Dad would be 87 if he were alive, and I NEVER heard him use the N-word," someone else wrote. "At 70, FIL is a lazy racist."
-
-
There were also some commenters who pointed out the husband might want to question why his wife isn't more bothered by her dad's behavior.
"Um ... I think your wife might be racist too," someone shared.
"Your wife is enabling her father's racist language, and to turn around and accuse you of being controlling for attempting to set boundaries is appalling of her," another person told the dad. "The real problem lies with her. He wouldn't pull that racist crap if she told him not to or cut him off. I think you should seriously consider if you want to be married to someone who enables racism the ways she does."
Oof.
-
Ultimately, Redditors wanted the man to know that condemning this kind of behavior in others is important -- even if it's hard and uncomfortable.
"Seriously, if more white Americans were willing to ostracize racist relatives, this country would be dramatically improved," one person said. "Keep your kid away from that."
That said, many people admitted that no matter what the man does, it may not stop his father-in-law's behavior. But at least he will have stuck to his guns.
"We moved three states away to avoid these relatives," one person shared. "You won't change him now. People like that have been getting away with it all this time and it would take a violent rockin' to jar their gyroscope back to default."
Share this Story