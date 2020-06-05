Black Teen Shares the List of Rules His Mom Makes Him Follow Before Leaving the House -- Every Time

Right now, long-overdue conversations about white privilege are happening across the country. At the same time, black Americans are sharing candid personal stories about the daily injustices, judgments, and micro-aggressions they face simply for being black. One such story, belonging to 18-year-old Cameron Welch of Houston, Texas, is going viral after the black teen shared a list of rules his mother gave him at age 11 for leaving the house. And it's giving many people a different perspective on what "white privilege" really means.
Welch first shared the list in a TikTok video last week, where it's since been viewed millions of times.
"Jus some unwritten rules my mom makes me follow as a young black man," wrote Welch in the caption.
But if you think he's about to list off things like "Don't talk to strangers" or "Be home by curfew," think again.
The rules themselves are simple -- yet each one causes the heart to sink.
In the video, Welch proceeds to list them out one by one, in no particular order:
-- Don't put your hands in your pockets.
-- Don't put your hoodie on.
-- Don't be outside without a shirt on.
-- Check in with your people, even if you're down the street.
-- Don't be out too late.
-- Don't touch anything you're not buying.
-- Never leave the store without a receipt or a bag, even if it's just a pack of gum.
-- Never make it look like there's an altercation between you and someone else.
-- Never leave the house without your ID.
-- Don't drive with a wife-beater on.
-- Don't drive with a du-rag on.
-- Don't go out in public with a wife-beater or a du-rag.
-- Don't ride with the music too loud.
-- Don't stare at a Caucasian woman.
-- If a cop stops you randomly and starts questioning you, don't talk back, just compromise.
-- If you ever get pulled over, put your hands on the dashboard and ask if you can get your license and registration out.
In the comments, many TikTok users voiced their disgust over things young black men have to deal with that their white counterparts never will.
"The fact that you can't just live your life is sickening," one person wrote.
"I'm sorry you and so many others have to go through things like this," wrote another. "Society needs change and we must work to change it."
Others chimed in to say that these rules to live by were anything but news to them.
"Momma told me the same thing," wrote one user, whose comment was echoed by dozens more.
"The fact our parents have to tell us this is sad," said another. "We have to do this just to go outside."In one sad exchange, a commenter wrote: "Saving this video for my future son."
"His future shouldn't be like this," Welch responded in one comment.
On Twitter, the conversation continued, as more people continued to share Welch's story.
Many highlighted the fact that as eye-opening as the list of "rules" may be for some, it's precisely what black Americans have been trying to speak out about for decades.
"When we talk about 'white privilege,' we aren't talking money," wrote one Twitter user in response to the story. "Blacks and browns aren't able to just live a normal life. There are unwritten rules we follow to stay safe."
In an interview with HuffPost, Welch said that he, like so many others, was inspired to speak out following the death of George Floyd.
"In this moment in our country, it was necessary for me to use my voice, so I put out the video," he told the news outlet. "I wanted people to hear and understand the real truth of a Black man’s daily experience."
So far, it seems he's accomplished that mission.
"Every black man has that feeling of, 'Am I gonna come home today?" Welch says during the TikTok video.
After listening to him share his experience, it's hard not to feel that on a visceral level.
