Black Teen Shares the List of Rules His Mom Makes Him Follow Before Leaving the House -- Every Time

The rules themselves are simple -- yet each one causes the heart to sink.

In the video, Welch proceeds to list them out one by one, in no particular order:

-- Don't put your hands in your pockets.



-- Don't put your hoodie on.

-- Don't be outside without a shirt on.

-- Check in with your people, even if you're down the street.

-- Don't be out too late.

-- Don't touch anything you're not buying.

-- Never leave the store without a receipt or a bag, even if it's just a pack of gum.

-- Never make it look like there's an altercation between you and someone else.

-- Never leave the house without your ID.



-- Don't drive with a wife-beater on.

-- Don't drive with a du-rag on.

-- Don't go out in public with a wife-beater or a du-rag.

-- Don't ride with the music too loud.

-- Don't stare at a Caucasian woman.

-- If a cop stops you randomly and starts questioning you, don't talk back, just compromise.

-- If you ever get pulled over, put your hands on the dashboard and ask if you can get your license and registration out.