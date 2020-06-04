Babysitter Indicted After 5-Month-Old In Her Care Dies Months After Being Seriously Injured

A babysitter was indicted on a murder charge Wednesday by a Chesapeake, Virginia, court after a toddler in her care was injured. Twenty-seven-year-old Jamie Shaffer was accused of harming infant Daniel Scrivner, in February 2019. More than a year later, his family hopes justice is finally being served.
Police were first called to the boy's home on Barred Owl Lane, according to reports.
Daniel was in Shaffer's care at the time of his injuries.
Daniel was rushed to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk.
Daniel was in the hospital for months, and even when he was released he required around-the-clock care.
Shaffer was arrested and held at Hampton Roads Regional Jail in February 2019.
She originally was indicted in February 2019 on charges of malicious wounding and child abuse, WAVY reported.
"He was such a loved little boy," his GoFundMe page noted. "We find comfort in knowing that he is finally whole and at peace in Heaven."
