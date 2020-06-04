Babysitter Indicted After 5-Month-Old In Her Care Dies Months After Being Seriously Injured

A babysitter was indicted on a murder charge Wednesday by a Chesapeake, Virginia, court after a toddler in her care was injured. Twenty-seven-year-old Jamie Shaffer was accused of harming infant Daniel Scrivner, in February 2019. More than a year later, his family hopes justice is finally being served.

  • Police were first called to the boy's home on Barred Owl Lane, according to reports.

    A report from WAVY from June 2019 stated that rescue crews arrived at the house at 3 p.m. February 21, 2019, and by the time they got there, the 5-month-old was unresponsive.

  • Daniel was in Shaffer's care at the time of his injuries.

    It's not clear what happened to the boy, but what is known is that Shaffer lived in the area her whole life with her 4-year-old daughter and worked as a nanny.

    GoFundMe page description written by coworkers of the boy's mother, Cassie Scrivner, shed some light and revealed that later that day she got a message that her son had a seizure.

  • Daniel was rushed to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk.

    At the hospital, it was discovered that he suffered "a trauma which lead to increased intracranial pressure, then to a stroke," the GoFundMe description read. The crowdfunding page added that in order to protect Daniel's brain, "the doctors removed part of his skull to attempt to relieve the pressure."

  • Daniel was in the hospital for months, and even when he was released he required around-the-clock care.

    He ultimately succumbed to a cardiac arrest December 1 at 16 months old, a GoFundMe page update stated.

    "We are heartbroken to say that on Sunday, December 1st at 4:47 p.m, Daniel went to be with the Lord," the post explained. "He passed away peacefully surrounded by myself and his father."

  • Shaffer was arrested and held at Hampton Roads Regional Jail in February 2019.

    She originally was indicted in February 2019 on charges of malicious wounding and child abuse, WAVY reported.

    "He was such a loved little boy," his GoFundMe page noted. "We find comfort in knowing that he is finally whole and at peace in Heaven."

crime

