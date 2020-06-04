5-Month-Old 'Miracle Baby' Wakes From 32-Day Coma After Beating COVID-19

According to CNN, baby Dom battled the deadly virus for close to two months, after being diagnosed at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

The baby has been hospitalized for 54 days total, and was ultimately placed into an induced coma, and he remained on a ventilator for more than a month.

"He had some difficulty breathing so the doctors thought it was a bacterial infection," Dom's father, Wagner Andrade, told the outlet. "But the medication didn't work and he got worse. Then me and my wife decided to take him to a second hospital and they tested him. It was coronavirus."



Doctors are unclear as to how the baby contracted the virus, though it may have been during a visit with relatives shortly after his birth.



"My wife noticed this noise at the end of his breathing," he said. "We called a few doctors and one of them told us to record a video. After she saw it, she ordered us to take him immediately to the hospital."



The family has been staying at the infant's bedside for nearly two months, praying for his recovery.