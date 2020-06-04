5-Month-Old 'Miracle Baby' Wakes From 32-Day Coma After Beating COVID-19

Wagner Andrade via The Daily Mail
The staggering effects of the coronavirus have led to so many sad stories of loss throughout the world. But one Brazilian couple is sharing a story of hope this week, after their 5-month-old baby awoke from a 32-day coma and recovered from COVID-19.
-
According to CNN, baby Dom battled the deadly virus for close to two months, after being diagnosed at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro.
The baby has been hospitalized for 54 days total, and was ultimately placed into an induced coma, and he remained on a ventilator for more than a month.
"He had some difficulty breathing so the doctors thought it was a bacterial infection," Dom's father, Wagner Andrade, told the outlet. "But the medication didn't work and he got worse. Then me and my wife decided to take him to a second hospital and they tested him. It was coronavirus."
Doctors are unclear as to how the baby contracted the virus, though it may have been during a visit with relatives shortly after his birth.
"My wife noticed this noise at the end of his breathing," he said. "We called a few doctors and one of them told us to record a video. After she saw it, she ordered us to take him immediately to the hospital."
The family has been staying at the infant's bedside for nearly two months, praying for his recovery.
-
This week, the family's prayers were finally answered.
"First, I felt relieved, and then indescribable happiness," Andrade told CNN. "We were longing to get him back home for more than 50 days."
His mother, Viviane Monteiro, is also overjoyed, and both parents are eagerly looking forward to celebrating his 6-month birthday on June 14, once he's finally back home.
-
-
While COVID-19 continues to pose the biggest threat to the elderly, as well as those with pre-existing conditions, children are not immune.
In April, the stories of 7-month-old Emmett Doster and a 12-year-old girl named Emma began making headlines, as doctors warned that children can also fall victim. That same month, an infant born prematurely to a mother with COVID-19 in Louisiana was declared dead, after being born prematurely.
-
For those who have survived, the virus has separated countless new parents from their children.
New York mom Iris Nolasco had to wait 25 days to meet her newborn after giving birth via C-section in late March. Nolasco had been diagnosed with the virus while she was 30 weeks pregnant, and feared for both their lives after getting the news.
"I just prayed to God to protect my baby," she told ABC News in April.
Thankfully, all was well, and she went home with her baby on April 21. But Johana Mendoza Chancay knows her pain. The Connecticut mother was also diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant, and wound up giving birth in a medically induced coma.
As she later told CNN's Chris Cuomo, she has since recovered, though the experience was traumatic.
-
-
In Brazil, where baby Dom was born, there have been more than 550,000 COVID-19 cases to date.
According to Yahoo News, that's the third highest number of cases in the world -- second only to the US. To date, the country has recorded around 31,000 deaths. In fact, Latin America has officially become the new epicenter of the virus, NPR reports. And health officials have grown so worried, that the Pan American Health Organization is warning South American countries against reopening.
"Think twice before lifting social distancing measures," Dr. Carissa Etienne, the director of the Pan American Health Organization, told NPR. "Social distancing remains our best strategy for containing the spread of the virus."
