Officials Say Madeleine McCann Is Presumed Dead, Sharing New Details About ‘Sexual Predator’ Suspect

An informant came to police around the 10th anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance, claiming that Christian B. had intimated to him that he was responsible for the crime, according to Sky News. (In fact, in a separate report by the Daily Mail, the suspect allegedly said he "knew all about" what happened to the missing 3-year-old.) The confession reportedly happened while the pair were sitting in a bar during a late-night drinking session, and a news report about the case came on the TV.

The informant also told police that Christian B. confessed to the rape of an elderly American tourist in Portugal in 2005, and even showed the man a video of it happening.

By the time police were tipped off about the man, he was already being investigated in Germany for other child abuse crimes.