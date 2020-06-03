New Suspect Identified in Case of Madeleine McCann -- 13 Years After She Disappeared

Her parents had been having dinner and drinks with three other couples they were traveling with, just 100 yards away. All of the children were asleep inside their hotel rooms, but the parents would reportedly take turns checking on the kids every 30 minutes, to ensure their safety. According to The Guardian, it was on the fifth night, while the parents were enjoying dinner at a tapas restaurant, that Kate McCann went to check on Madeleine and her twin siblings and discovered her daughter was missing.

Authorities were alerted immediately and in the days, weeks, and months that followed, a large-scale investigation continued. But as the years ticked by, so did the confusion over where exactly Madeleine could be -- and why so many leads ran dry.