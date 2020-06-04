Dad Accidentally Runs Over Tween Daughter Sunbathing in Their Driveway

iStock
A 12-year-old girl from Massachusetts has been seriously injured in an accident after her father ran over her with his car. The preteen, who has not been identified, was doing what many have been during a sunny day while staying at home -- sunbathing. But her father reportedly did not see her on the afternoon of May 31, and the girl is lucky to be alive.
Police were called to the scene at 2:52 in the afternoon -- and when they got there it was a sight to be seen.
A press release from the Raynham Police department noted that when police and firefighters arrived, they saw that the child had been "partially run over by the vehicle."
The girl was treated by medics at the scene.
She received medical attention at her home before ultimately being transported by helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital. Although she was severely injured, she is expected to make a "full recovery."
Raynham Police Chief James Donovan confirmed to the Boston Globe that the car was being driven by the girl's father.
The 41-year-old man -- who has also not been named -- reportedly hit the girl because he didn't see she was in the driveway.
The dad pulled into the driveway "not realizing the child was there" and accidentally struck her, according to the police report. The incident remains under investigation by the Raynham Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, the report noted.
At this time, it's not clear if any charges will be made.
