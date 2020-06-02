I Didn't Know What True Racism Looked Like Until I Married a Black Man & Had His Children

We had a few similar, scattered experiences where I tried to grasp the threat he felt, but it never seemed real to me.

One day we were at the zoo, OUR son, as we were now married, was screaming and I was pregnant and struggling to carry him. My husband picked him up and was walking a few paces ahead while he screamed when I saw a woman reach for her phone, point and say, "We should call someone … that's not right, something's wrong."



It's a good thing we live in a community where there are people with good intentions who notice when a situation may be unsafe, but this is where I noticed the change. We have had three more children in the five years we've been married and many a time I've been seen walking from a room, a building, or a store with a screaming, very brown child in my arms, and no one has ever even cast me a sideways glance. Yet women have approached my son while he was at the park with my husband and said, "Honey, where is your mommy?"

His response, "I'm here with my Bedford (my husband's name)."

"Do you know him? Do you need me to help you find your mommy?"

He's assumed to be a criminal while I'm always viewed as the saint, a woman who adopted black children out of the goodness of her heart. This is where the problem lies.