Children Are Allegedly Getting Tear Gassed & Maced at Protests Erupting Around the Country

"I said she's only 3, I'm not even here for the protest. We got gassed out of our vehicle," Hensler said of her exchange with a Fort Wayne police officer. "And he dead looked at my daughter and [threw] the canister in front of her, and it exploded in front of her face.

"The hard part for me was right when the second canister came," Farlow added. "I had given her a cough drop, and she had looked at me and said thank you for the candy and she was smiling again. And I felt like we had done what we came to do. She was smiling, she wasn't scared. And then the second canister exploded. And all over again, everything we had just worked for was in her lungs and on her body, and she was naked because we had already taken her clothes off."

Hensler noted that her toddler daughter used to love police officers -- but just one day after being tear gassed by one, she immediately burst into tears after seeing one on the street.