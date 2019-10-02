Mom Who 'Rehomed' Adopted Boy With Autism Defends Decision & Says He 'Wanted it 100%'

Some empathized with the couple's situation, saying it must have been a heartbreaking decision to make.

"My heart aches with you," wrote one person. "So many mixed emotions. On one hand it's great that he's in a home that's a great fit for him. On the other hand, I wonder about your other kids handled him leaving and I wonder how Hux reacted when first leaving your home and meeting a new family."

Others believed the couple was being selfish, and accused them of "giving up" on the little boy after using him for paid content.

Many others were torn about what to think.

"Part of me is angry that you gave up on him and did not commit to him like he was your biological child," one woman wrote. "If this was one of your blood children I don't think you would have felt the same way. Another part of me feels heartbroken for you and how I know what it feels like to fail as a mother when your child is special needs."

"So many mixed emotions," someone else commented. "I don't mean to be mean at all. But it kills me to know that Huxley is gonna have to start all over. My heart is shattered."