Parents Stunned When Baby Is Born with Extra Mouth -- Complete with Lips, Tongue, & Teeth

When their baby was born six months ago, two Charleston, South Carolina, parents were stunned by what they saw. In fact, so were doctors. According to reports, the infant was born with a rare and unanticipated congenital birth defect -- one that left her with two completely separate mouths, which included an extra set of lips, teeth, and a tongue.
-
The second mouth was actually detected during the mother's 28th week of pregnancy.
Doctors who spotted it on the scan, however, suspected it was some kind of growth -- such as a cyst or a tumor. The fact that it was a completely separate mouth, independent of the one the baby already had, was definitely a surprise.
-
It turns out, the baby had diprosopus, a rare condition that leads to the duplication of certain facial features.
The condition can often lead to stillbirth, Medicine.net reported, though in this case the infant was born otherwise healthy and happy.
In fact, the second mouth was not at all connected to her main mouth, doctors noted in a BMJ case report, and it did not interfere with her ability to breathe or eat normally. It did, however, produce a clear liquid, similar to saliva.
-
-
Ultimately, the child's parents, who have not been named publicly, chose surgery to remove the extra growth.
"After surgery, she developed some mild fullness of the right face at the surgical incision for which a scan was performed, revealing a fluid collection," doctors stated in their case study report. "The fullness resolved over several months and she did not require further treatment. At the six-month follow-up, the incisions were well-healed and the patient was feeding without difficulty."
-
Though the baby's condition is rare, it's not the only story of its kind.
There have been 35 cases of diprosopus in the world since it was first reported in 1900. In one severe case, back in 2018, a baby born in Indonesia developed two separate faces, which moved independently from one another because the baby had two brains.
In that case, doctors believed the boy was a conjoined twin. Still, the parents were shocked and only learned the news upon his birth.
"We had undergone an ultrasound and doctors had admitted that there was something strange about the baby as its head was big," his father, Mustafa Andika, told Caters News at the time. "He was also in breech position. But we were not told exactly what was the problem."
Share this Story