Parents Stunned When Baby Is Born with Extra Mouth -- Complete with Lips, Tongue, & Teeth

Though the baby's condition is rare, it's not the only story of its kind.

There have been 35 cases of diprosopus in the world since it was first reported in 1900. In one severe case, back in 2018, a baby born in Indonesia developed two separate faces, which moved independently from one another because the baby had two brains.

In that case, doctors believed the boy was a conjoined twin. Still, the parents were shocked and only learned the news upon his birth.

"We had undergone an ultrasound and doctors had admitted that there was something strange about the baby as its head was big," his father, Mustafa Andika, told Caters News at the time. "He was also in breech position. But we were not told exactly what was the problem."

