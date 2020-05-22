3-Year-Old BFFs Have the Best Reaction To Finally Reuniting After 67 Days Apart

Eventually, the two kiddos started asking their parents when they could see each other again.

"They've been asking when they can play together, and we had to keep telling them when the germs are safer," Rosboschil explains. "It’s tough to watch your kid desperate to play with other kids and can't."



But luckily, both Texas and Mississippi recently loosened their stay-at-home orders, and because their families had carefully observed social distancing measures, they decided it was time for a reunion at their grandparents' house.

"The days leading up [to it] they both were saying how they can't wait to see each other and to play," the mom recalls.

