3-Year-Old BFFs Have the Best Reaction To Finally Reuniting After 67 Days Apart

Kathleen Rosboschil
One of the hardest parts about keeping our kids home during the coronavirus pandemic is that often, they're missing out on spending time making memories with their friends. Mom Kathleen Rosboschil of Austin, Texas, knows that this was certainly true for her 3-year-old daughter, Madison, who was unable to see her best friend, 3-year-old James Blaylock of Flowood, Mississippi, while their states were under stay-at-home orders. But recently, their home states loosened their orders -- and now video of the buddies reuniting for the first time in over two months has gone viral.
-
Madison and James aren't just best friends -- they're cousins.
-
Even though they don't live in the same state, Rosboschil says they try to get the kids together once a month.
-
-
But quarantine changed their normal routine.
-
Eventually, the two kiddos started asking their parents when they could see each other again.
-
-
Rosboschil managed to capture the adorable moment on video.
She posted the heartwarming moment on Instagram, where it quickly spread. The footage taken on May 22 shows Madison and James sweetly sprinting to each other, arms spread wide, until they meet and embrace in a giant bear hug. The two then touch their own masks, a gesture to how different this meeting was from their last one.
The moment was "really great," Rosboschil describes. "They were very happy."
She explained that the parents made both the kids wear masks "so they'd learn they have to continue wearing masks when seeing new people and going out."
-
Rosboschil says that the video made her happy and it gave her some hope that one day the coronavirus pandemic will be over.
-
-
The mom says that if there's anything people should take away from her video -- it's hope.
Share this Story