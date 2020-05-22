3-Year-Old BFFs Have the Best Reaction To Finally Reuniting After 67 Days Apart

One of the hardest parts about keeping our kids home during the coronavirus pandemic is that often, they're missing out on spending time making memories with their friends. Mom Kathleen Rosboschil of Austin, Texas, knows that this was certainly true for her 3-year-old daughter, Madison, who was unable to see her best friend, 3-year-old James Blaylock of Flowood, Mississippi, while their states were under stay-at-home orders. But recently, their home states loosened their orders -- and now video of the buddies reuniting for the first time in over two months has gone viral.

  • Madison and James aren't just best friends -- they're cousins.

    Speaking with CafeMom, Rosboschil says that the Madison was born 17 days before cousin James, "so they have grown up together."

  • Even though they don't live in the same state, Rosboschil says they try to get the kids together once a month.

    "They FaceTime daily when both at home," the mom says. "Every big milestone has been spent together."

  • But quarantine changed their normal routine.

    Surely, Madison and James had no idea that March 17 was the last time they'd see each other for the foreseeable future, but soon both Texas and Mississippi enforced stay-at-home orders and their monthly visits came to an end.

    Rosboschil says they continued to FaceTime daily, but it was tough considering that both James and Madison were no longer in school "so they are the only other kids they have to interact with." 

  • Eventually, the two kiddos started asking their parents when they could see each other again.

    "They've been asking when they can play together, and we had to keep telling them when the germs are safer," Rosboschil explains. "It’s tough to watch your kid desperate to play with other kids and can't."

    But luckily, both Texas and Mississippi recently loosened their stay-at-home orders, and because their families had carefully observed social distancing measures, they decided it was time for a reunion at their grandparents' house.

    "The days leading up [to it] they both were saying how they can't wait to see each other and to play," the mom recalls.

  • Rosboschil managed to capture the adorable moment on video.

    She posted the heartwarming moment on Instagram, where it quickly spread. The footage taken on May 22 shows Madison and James sweetly sprinting to each other, arms spread wide, until they meet and embrace in a giant bear hug. The two then touch their own masks, a gesture to how different this meeting was from their last one.

    The moment was "really great," Rosboschil describes. "They were very happy."

    She explained that the parents made both the kids wear masks "so they'd learn they have to continue wearing masks when seeing new people and going out."

  • Rosboschil says that the video made her happy and it gave her some hope that one day the coronavirus pandemic will be over.

    What will it be like when this is all over? Her daughter's reunion with her best friend was heartening that one day we'll see each other again.

  • The mom says that if there's anything people should take away from her video -- it's hope.

    "It's a tough time for everyone, and we recognize how lucky we were to live in areas where we could reopen parts of the state and be comfortable to see each other," she admits.

    "We are still very cautious about going out and trying to find a new normal, but I hope it gives everyone a little bit of hope that one day they can be reunited with whoever they are missing."

