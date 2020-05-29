Police Believe Dad Murdered 4-Year-Old With Special Needs Days Before Calling for 'Help'

Police believe that little Willow was murdered by her father sometime on May 23.

Dunn didn't call police until Monday. When investigators found the child's body lying in her crib around 9:30 a.m., it was already in a disturbing state of decomposition.

According to reports by the Australian and the Courier Mail, Willow's face appeared to have been attacked by rats and there were visible sores all over her body. In fact, they were so deep that the bones were allegedly exposed in some areas. Additionally, there was evidence to suggest the little girl had been starved before her death.