Police Believe Dad Murdered 4-Year-Old With Special Needs Days Before Calling for 'Help'

A father in Brisbane, Australia, has been charged with murder after his 4-year-old daughter with special needs was found dead in her room under suspicious circumstances. According to News.au, Mark Dunn, 43, claimed to have found his daughter Willow dead on Monday, but a police investigation later revealed that the little girl had actually been dead for days before her father finally called police.
Police believe that little Willow was murdered by her father sometime on May 23.
Dunn didn't call police until Monday. When investigators found the child's body lying in her crib around 9:30 a.m., it was already in a disturbing state of decomposition.
According to reports by the Australian and the Courier Mail, Willow's face appeared to have been attacked by rats and there were visible sores all over her body. In fact, they were so deep that the bones were allegedly exposed in some areas. Additionally, there was evidence to suggest the little girl had been starved before her death.
Willow's death looked immediately suspicious, which is likely what prompted Dunn to ask investigators, "I'm in trouble, aren't I?"
Indeed, he was. Dunn is behind bars on charges related not only to killing Willow but for failing to seek medical help after the little girl died. Her official cause of death has not yet been released, though 7News reported that it is believed to be tied to starvation. Dunn will stay imprisoned until his next court date, which is scheduled for July 20.
As investigators pored over the grisly scene, neighbors and other family members were interviewed -- including two women who lived inside the home.
They are believed to be Willow's stepmother and 20-year-old stepsister, though neither of them have been charged with a crime.
Shockingly, neighbors told reporters with the Australian that they actually didn't even know the little girl lived in the home.
"They've been there for that long and we didn't know a little girl lived there," one anonymous neighbor told the news outlet. "I can't believe it."
Making the story all the more tragic is that Willow has special needs and was likely unable to communicate her abuse.
The little girl was born with Down syndrome four years ago, in a traumatic delivery that caused her mother to die in childbirth.
News of the little girl's death has horrified the special needs community and even prompted Down Syndrome Australia to issue a statement this week.
"The [alleged] neglect or abuse of any child is not acceptable," wrote Dr. Ellen Skladzien, Down Syndrome Australia CEO. "Children with disabilities, as any other children in the community, should be protected and cared for."
Mary Sayers, the chief executive officer of Children and Young People with Disability Australia, also issued a statement in response to Willow's "senseless" death:
"A young life full of possibility will not be realized. There is no peace to be drawn from Willow's death. There is no reasoning or rationale to the senseless death of a child. Willow was let down … regardless of what the criminal proceedings may find. The abuse and neglect of children and young people with disability cannot be tolerated. Every child has a right to feel safe, secure and loved."
The little girl's death has also sparked an outpouring of grief far beyond her community.
An online candlelight vigil was held Wednesday, according to ABC News, and mourners wishing to honor the girl's memory took to Twitter under the hashtag #HerNameIsWillow.
"Fly high with the angels, Willow," one Twitter user wrote.
"The disability advocacy community shares the sadness of Willow's death and promises to do everything we can to keep children with disability safe from harm," another tweet read.
A GoFundMe page has been set up in Willow's memory, and has already surpassed its goal of raising $5,000 toward funeral expenses.
"This beautiful little girl had a smile that was so bright," the GoFundMe description read. "She deserves to be remembered and shown the love and compassion she so rightly deserves in her short life."
"Sadly we never knew you beautiful girl and while we feel like we failed we won't fail in saying goodbye to you the right way!" it continued. "Please if you can help every dollar counts no matter how small."
