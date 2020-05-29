1-Year-Old Found Alone With Dead Parents' Bodies After His Cries Were Heard Coming from Home

Luckily, the 1-year-old was found unharmed, but was just feet from the dead bodies of both his parents when authorities got to him.

He is being cared for by relatives.

Meanwhile, the entire Houston-area community remains shocked by the deaths. Warren's family also is still processing the thought that Robinson could be capable of such violence.

"You would not have known," Warren's sister Brandie told KTRK. "I've never seen this side of this man. I'm in shock."



That said, there did appear to be some trouble in paradise between the couple. As Brandie told KTRK, she had rented a vehicle for Warren, and her sister had planned to go home to retrieve some things and leave.