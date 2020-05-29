1-Year-Old Found Alone With Dead Parents' Bodies After His Cries Were Heard Coming from Home

The family of a Rosharon, Texas, woman is in mourning this week after she was brutally killed on May 22 in a suspected murder-suicide. But perhaps worst of all is who Briana Warren's family now believes killed her: her firefighter boyfriend, Joe Robinson, who was also found dead by police. Yet as investigators work to piece together what happened that day, there is at least one bit of good news to this tragic story. The couple's 1-year-old son survived, and is safely in the care of relatives.
Deputies with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office were making a welfare check on the couple's home after Warren's family feared she was in danger.
No one answered the door, but the cries of a baby inside the home prompted police to force entry, according to KTRK. When they did, both Robinson and Warren were found dead on the floor.
Authorities discovered a weapon nearby but did not disclose what exactly it was. Likewise, police have not yet confirmed how either person died.
Luckily, the 1-year-old was found unharmed, but was just feet from the dead bodies of both his parents when authorities got to him.
He is being cared for by relatives.
Meanwhile, the entire Houston-area community remains shocked by the deaths. Warren's family also is still processing the thought that Robinson could be capable of such violence.
"You would not have known," Warren's sister Brandie told KTRK. "I've never seen this side of this man. I'm in shock."
That said, there did appear to be some trouble in paradise between the couple. As Brandie told KTRK, she had rented a vehicle for Warren, and her sister had planned to go home to retrieve some things and leave.
Members of the Houston Fire Department were also shocked by the news.
"It’s a terrible family tragedy," Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said May 22 at the scene. "We have two families. One has lost a daughter. The other has lost a son, and it’s heartbreaking."
The Houston Professional Firefighters Association also released the following statement after the news broke:
"Houston firefighters are stunned by the deaths of Joe Robinson and Briana Warren. We extend condolences to their families and friends and to the B-shift crew at HFD Station 48. Joe served the city for more than 15 years before this tragedy. This is a terribly sad, but urgent reminder that we should watch out for and take care of our family members and friends in distress. Whether for line-of-duty behavioral health issues or other life challenges, help is available -- no matter what. Please keep the Robinson and Warren families and everyone affected by their tragic deaths in your thoughts and prayers."
At the time of his death, Robinson was reportedly a 15-year veteran of the department, and was promoted to captain last year.
Although police haven't confirmed whether this was a murder-suicide, a rise in domestic violence cases have been reported since the pandemic began.
According to NBC News, police in many cities across the country saw a spike in domestic abuse calls as early as late March, when the pandemic first began in the US. In many cases, stay-at-home orders have added to mounting stress within the home. In others, the strain of unemployment may be making matters worse.
"The financial stress alone creates a ticking time bomb for some families with a history of domestic violence," Steve Mueller, sheriff of Cherokee County, South Carolina, where a 35% increase in domestic violence cases were reported in March versus February. “Unfortunately many of these domestic violence cases occur in front of children and often the children become victims of abuse and assault, as well."
Luckily, Robinson and Warren's boy was not caught in the crossfire, and is reportedly safe and sound.
The case, nevertheless, draws concern for those feeling trapped in increasingly toxic home environments, made even worse due to the coronavirus. Most troubling of all, we may not even see the uptick until later.
"Domestic violence is rooted in power and control, and all of us are feeling a loss of power and control right now," Katie Ray-Jones, CEO of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, told CNN last month. "We're really bracing for a spike post-Covid-19 -- that's when law enforcement and advocates and courts are going to hear the really, really scary stuff going on behind closed doors."
If you or someone you know is at risk of domestic abuse, you can find help or support by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
