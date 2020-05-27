Woman Who Struggled to Conceive for 15 Years Welcomes Baby -- Months After Husband Dies

To say Jennifer Anken has had a difficult journey to motherhood would be quite the understatement. The woman from Taveres, Florida, struggled for years to conceive a child, and just when she finally did, she lost her husband Dave to brain cancer at the age of 47. In April, the dark skies finally lifted when Jennifer welcomed her newborn baby, Davya Rose, into the world -- but the fact that the birth came during the global pandemic certainly made this tale even more of a whirlwind.
-
Jennifer shared her story with People magazine and admitted that Davya's arrival on April 24 was bittersweet.
And how could it not be? Jennifer had experienced trouble getting pregnant for 15 years, only succeeding once with her first husband before it ended in miscarriage.
When Jennifer met Dave in 2017, the couple agreed right away that kids were important to them, and began trying to conceive even before their April 2019 engagement.
-
But once again, things didn't seem to be working.
"We did some testing ... and found out I was fine," Jennifer told People. "Everything was working well with me but he, unfortunately, was not producing anything that was helping us out."
But eventually, it all came together.
On September 11, 2020, the couple learned they were pregnant, and they couldn't have been happier.
"It was quite amazing," Jennifer said. "We see the sonogram, but it was still surreal and exciting ... Until the day he died, I really don't think he really thought I was pregnant. He was like, 'I won't believe it 'till I see her.'"
Tragically, he never did.
-
-
At first, Jennifer said it was little things that seemed to be off about Dave.
He started showing up late to work -- something that was out of character. There was also the sudden irritability and tendency to doze off. Then, he began getting lost.
"It was a mess," Jennifer said, recalling how their intense love and happiness over the baby news soon turned to something far from joy.
"In our house, it was pure hell, if you ask me," she said. "We were fighting all the time ... it was almost like, looking back on it now, dealing with a 15-year-old personality-wise."
-
But after weeks of frustrating behavior and constant fighting, the couple received some earth-shattering news: Dave had terminal brain cancer.
It was October 25, 2019. Jennifer and Dave had driven to a local hospital, where an MRI revealed the diagnosis.
Dave remained calm, but Jennifer was in disbelief.
"I don't think it actually hit me for a couple of days," she told People.
"When we had our time alone, I would ask him, 'Do you know what's going on?' and he would say, 'Yeah, I have a tumor,'" she said. "He knew what was going on. I think he knew his body and knew the outcome, but he wouldn't tell me."
-
-
In the weeks that followed, Jennifer should have been happily creating her baby registry and prepping for her baby to arrive.
But instead, she sat by Dave's bedside in the hospital -- first as he underwent surgery and then as he remained in recovery. Their situation was further strained by the fact that they were not legally married yet, so Jennifer couldn't make medical decisions on Dave's behalf.
But on November 5, that all changed when nurses on Dave's floor arranged for the pair to marry in his hospital room during a private ceremony.
The kind gesture was not one Jennifer would soon forget.
"For them to go above and beyond and have a spot for us to do a wedding was very, very nice," she told the outlet. "They got him out of the bed and got him sitting up and that was more than anybody could ever do for us that day."
-
As it turned out, the timing of it all proved prophetic.
Dave died suddenly, just five days later.
"He was laying back [before a physical therapy session] and all of a sudden he started going into a seizure," Jennifer said. "The whole time, all I could do was tell him it was okay and that I loved him. I was the last person he saw."
-
-
If Jennifer thought her world was turned upside down with Dave's passing, the next few months would be even more trying.
"My family was right there with me and kept me calm so that I didn't go crazy thinking about how I am going to do this on my own," she told People. "I'm already going to have to raise this baby by myself, but now you're telling me I have to push her out on my own?"
Not only did she have to prepare for her first child while grieving her husband, but she also had to do it while the threat of the coronavirus began to loom.
"I was angry, like 'You've got to be kidding me,'" the Florida mom admitted. "Everything else is on my plate and now you're gonna throw this on there? I'm like, 'This a test of something!'"
-
But on April 24, her fears were put to rest when little Davya Rose arrived.
As she gave birth, Dave's ashes sat on a table beside her -- something that made her feel his presence as she brought their daughter into the world.
"He was there," Jennifer told People. "I had him there with little things I brought with me, and knowing that he was watching over us kept me calm."
-
-
Today, both mom and baby are healthy, happy, and back at home.
And while Jennifer admits she worries about what to tell her daughter one day when she asks what happened to her father, right now she is focusing on the one thing that matters: Loving that little girl, no matter what life may bring.
In the meantime, she already sees lots of Dave in Davya, and feels strongly that her daughter will have the same "loving, caring, silly, and outgoing" spirit that her husband had.
Share this Story