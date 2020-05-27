Woman Who Struggled to Conceive for 15 Years Welcomes Baby -- Months After Husband Dies

But once again, things didn't seem to be working.

"We did some testing ... and found out I was fine," Jennifer told People. "Everything was working well with me but he, unfortunately, was not producing anything that was helping us out."

But eventually, it all came together.

On September 11, 2020, the couple learned they were pregnant, and they couldn't have been happier.



"It was quite amazing," Jennifer said. "We see the sonogram, but it was still surreal and exciting ... Until the day he died, I really don't think he really thought I was pregnant. He was like, 'I won't believe it 'till I see her.'"



Tragically, he never did.