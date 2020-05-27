Wedding Videographer Refuses To Refund Man Whose Bride Died & Instead Says 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Justin Montney of Colorado Springs, Colorado, watched his whole world crumble around him February 4. His fiancée, Alexis-Athena Wyatt, had been driving her Honda Fit down a local highway that afternoon when a semitruck suddenly slammed into her, killing the 20-something on impact. But little did Montney know that his nightmare was just beginning. To add insult to injury, the Colorado man has since become embroiled in a battle with his wedding videographer that's playing out in national headlines, making his loss sting even more.
-
Before her death, Wyatt had been all set to marry Montney in a ceremony and reception May 23.
The couple had arranged for Copper Stallion Media, a Dallas-based videography company, to film the whole thing. They had even put down a deposit of $1,800 to hold the date.
When Wyatt died just months before the big day could happen, Montney reached out to see about getting a refund. What he got in response shocked him.
-
Multiple requests for his money back have been denied, according to Montney.
-
-
So Montney did what many people in his position might do: He left a negative review on the wedding website, The Knot.
He also enlisted the help of KRDO-TV, in hopes that some media coverage might convince the company to reconsider its stance. When he did, a bevy of other negative reviews from newly married couples also started to flow in.
Montney's original review on The Knot has since been taken down, but that -- coupled with news headlines and an influx of negative reviews -- was apparently enough to leave the folks at Copper Stallion Media feeling mighty perturbed.
-
The company quickly fired back with what can only be described as a smear campaign of epic proportions.
First, it started with a jaw-dropping Facebook post, which has since been removed. However, not before the Daily Mail was able to capture the text from it. (And boy, was it was a doozy.)
"Today would have been the day where we would have filmed Justin and Alexis' wedding," the post allegedly stated. "After what Justin pulled with the media stunt to try and shake us down for a refund, we hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day."
Um ... WHAT?!
-
-
As if that weren't enough, it got even worse ...
-
Copper Stallion has insisted that it was Montney who launched the smear campaign and that the company was merely defending its good reputation.
Copper Stallion even posted clips from voicemails left by Montney, which they cited as harassment, according to CBS News.
In one he admitted that he understands the nonrefundable deposit was signed for in a legally binding contract, but added "Have you guys ever heard of decency at all?"
"You guys are disgusting. I hope your company burns to the ground," Montney allegedly ended the call.
-
-
Other shocking revelations have since popped up about the media company.
Like how Copper Stallion claimed in one Facebook post that all of the negative backlash against the company had led one employee to take their own life:
"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our client experience manager, Allison Davis. Allison took her own life earlier this morning. She had been a valued member of our team for the past two years and will be missed. Allison was a wife, mother, sister, and daughter.
On May 20, 2020, our company was subject to an online smear campaign for not refunding a client who died in a car accident. The client signed a non-refundable contract. As a result, friends, family, and strangers have emailed, called, and left reviews of our company on social media. Online bullying is real.
We are in contact with local authorities to see what can be done in terms of criminal charges. We are also reaching out to legal counsel to see what legal action we can take to obtain a judgment for damages. No company should have to go through this … "
According to Facebook user Megyn Terrell, the company posted about the death of the same employee two years prior.
-
It's been weeks since the drama began, but the tension is clearly still red-hot.
Copper Stallion Media's Instagram page has been set to private, and the company's Facebook page appears to be disabled. As for the Copper Stallion website, it no longer redirects to JustinMontney.com, though that page still exists. Instead of calling out Montney, the only thing on the page is a YouTube video featuring the song "Disillusioned" by the band A Perfect Circle. (Whatever that's supposed to mean.)
-
-
For now, Montney and the Wyatts seem focused on honoring the memory of their beloved Alexis, despite all of the drama the controversy has caused.
On a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend, the young woman was remembered as "a sweet, kind hearted, gentle soul."
"We, as a family, are so thankful she knew and loved Jesus and we will see her again someday," the description read.
Share this Story