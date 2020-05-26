Mom Admits To Killing Boy With Autism After She Faked His Abduction & Dad Defends Her

When his screams were heard by nearby residents, the boy was miraculously rescued just in time.

"Kids fall in the canal all the time," one unidentified witness told WPLG. "Usually, you grab 'em, yank 'em out, and away we go."

Looking back, he said, the mother's behavior did seem a little off.

"The only thing that was kind of odd was, she kind of started screaming, like she called his name a few times ... it was weird, and then she ran away screaming," the man recalled, suggesting that Ripley never attempted to help the boy herself.

Then he saw the boy seemingly sitting in the water, which was at chest level, before someone came to his rescue.

Sadly, they couldn't have known what would follow next. About an hour later, Patricia allegedly drove to a different location and pushed her son into yet another body of water. She then left him there to drown, the affidavit stated.