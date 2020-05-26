Mom Admits To Killing Boy With Autism After She Faked His Abduction & Dad Defends Her

A Florida mother has confessed to killing her 9-year-old son just hours after reporting him missing, according to Miami-Dade Police. Patricia Ripley, 45, initially claimed that the boy had been abducted by two black men, who suddenly sideswiped her car around 9 p.m. Thursday while she was driving. In a police interrogation the following morning, however, the mother allegedly crumbled like a house of cards.
Patricia Ripley claimed the two men demanded drugs before taking her son, Alejandro.
In an affidavit, she stated that the driver approached the car with a knife, and when she failed to produce any drugs, the two men made off with the boy before she had a chance to protect him.
When she called 911, police set off an Amber Alert and launched a desperate search for the boy. But within hours, the mother's story quickly began to unravel.
Just before 8 a.m. Friday, Alejandro's body was found floating in a nearby canal.
Miami-Dad State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the boy was still wearing his Captain America T-shirt when he was discovered by police.
By then, a police investigation had gathered eyewitness accounts and video footage, which strongly contradicted Ripley's earlier claims of an abduction.
After being confronted by police, the mother reportedly broke down.
An attempted robbery had never taken place, she confessed. Neither had a kidnapping.
Instead, Ripley stated that she had taken Alejandro, who has autism and is nonverbal, to a nearby canal and pushed him into the water around 7:30 p.m. in an attempt to kill him.
However, her plan was thwarted -- at first.
When his screams were heard by nearby residents, the boy was miraculously rescued just in time.
"Kids fall in the canal all the time," one unidentified witness told WPLG. "Usually, you grab 'em, yank 'em out, and away we go."
Looking back, he said, the mother's behavior did seem a little off.
"The only thing that was kind of odd was, she kind of started screaming, like she called his name a few times ... it was weird, and then she ran away screaming," the man recalled, suggesting that Ripley never attempted to help the boy herself.
Then he saw the boy seemingly sitting in the water, which was at chest level, before someone came to his rescue.
Sadly, they couldn't have known what would follow next. About an hour later, Patricia allegedly drove to a different location and pushed her son into yet another body of water. She then left him there to drown, the affidavit stated.
During her confession, Patricia allegedly cops that Alejandro was "going to be in a better place."
By Saturday, the mother was under arrest.
She's being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center in Miami on a count of murder in the first degree and a second count of pre-meditated attempted murder in the first degree.
Despite the shocking charges, her husband, Aldo, is coming to his wife's defense.
For now, her lawyer hopes the public will reserve judgment until after a trial.
"At this point the contents of the arrest affidavit are merely allegations and not proof of Mrs. Ripley's guilt ... any conclusion about the case is grossly premature," Varela said in a statement. "Our position is that Mrs. Ripley is a good woman and mother who always looked after the best interest of her son Alejandro. This is not the time to rush to judgment in this matter. At this very preliminary stage, Mrs. Ripley is presumed innocent as any person charged with a crime would be."
However, it's clear that prosecutors believe they have a strong case against her.
"The death of a child is tragic," Fernandez Rundle said Friday. "But the killing of a child is horrific."
