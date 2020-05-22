Son Accused of Stabbing Dad While He Was on a Zoom Call in Front of Horrified Viewers

"A bald, naked man went into this room, ripped bed sheets off the bed, placed them on the ground as if he was covering something up, and then he covers up the camera so nobody sees him," one witness, who declined to identify himself, told CBS Local.

Beyrer said that some viewers reported hearing heavy breathing in the video, though it remains unclear as to what, if anything, they actually witnessed of the suspected murder.



Once the entire group was aware of what was occurring, members immediately called 911. But it took another 10 to 15 minutes to find Powers' name and address before police could respond to the home.