Son Accused of Stabbing Dad While He Was on a Zoom Call in Front of Horrified Viewers

The quarantine may have separated many of us for months now, but luckily, technology has kept us together -- at least via FaceTime and Zoom. Every day, millions of Americans log into video calls for work meetings, chats with friends, and family get-togethers. But police in New York say one recent video chat in Long Island turned deadly, after a man killed his father while he was on a Zoom call. Even worse, he then proceeded to conceal the body -- while the camera was still rolling.
Police in Suffolk County responded to an apartment complex in Amityville on Thursday afternoon, according to CBS Local.
Inside one of the apartments, 72-year-old Dwight Powers lay dead on the floor of apparent stab wounds. His 32-year-old son, Thomas Scully-Powers, was soon placed in handcuffs.
Just minutes earlier, Powers had been on a Zoom call with more than 20 other people for an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
In the middle of the call, several attendees noticed that Powers seemed noticeably absent.
"During the meeting, one of the participants was noticed to have fallen out of the screen," Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer said.
What meeting attendees saw next left them horrified.
"A bald, naked man went into this room, ripped bed sheets off the bed, placed them on the ground as if he was covering something up, and then he covers up the camera so nobody sees him," one witness, who declined to identify himself, told CBS Local.
Beyrer said that some viewers reported hearing heavy breathing in the video, though it remains unclear as to what, if anything, they actually witnessed of the suspected murder.
Once the entire group was aware of what was occurring, members immediately called 911. But it took another 10 to 15 minutes to find Powers' name and address before police could respond to the home.
Once they get to the home, someone (presumed to be Scully-Powers) opened the door -- and promptly slammed it in their faces.
"By the time they were able to secure the back door, the back of the residence, [Scully-Powers] had jumped out a window and fled the scene," Beyrer said.
The 32-year-old ran away and made it about a mile before police caught up with him. (It seems unclear as to whether he was clothed at that point.) Once they caught the man, he was placed in handcuffs and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries sustained when jumping out the window.
Police continue to investigate just what exactly transpired inside the apartment and what Scully-Powers would have to kill his father.
The little information they have now certainly sounds chilling.
"A son killing his dad, as a father, it's very sad," said Powers' neighbor, Oscar Henriquez.
Other neighbors shared the chaotic scene they witnessed unfold right outside their door.
"As soon as we came back, I saw the helicopter, the detectives," neighbor Bryan Marsh-Callaghan told CBS. "I haven't been able to get into the apartment at all."
This certainly isn't the first shocking murder to befall Amityville, New York.
In November 1974, 23-year-old Ronald DeFeo Jr. was arrested just one day after six of his family members were found shot dead in their Amityville home: his mother, father, two sisters, and two brothers. DeFeo reportedly ran into a nearby bar in the middle of the night, screaming for help.
"You got to help me!" he reportedly yelled. "I think my mother and father are shot!"
Days later, DeFeo was arrested after confessing to all six of murders -- the gruesome details of which were later used to inspire the 1978 cult film The Amityville Horror. He is serving six consecutive sentences of 25 years to life, according to CBS.
