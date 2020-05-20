Girl Asks Mom To Make Tiny Tooth Fairy Mask To Help Protect Beloved Essential Worker

She's also a "smarty pants," says the mom of two, which is why it didn't come as a huge surprise when Evolette came to her with a simple request: Could she make a tiny mask for the Tooth Fairy to wear?

Kayla is, after all, a pretty experienced seamstress who's been busily making face masks since supplies first ran out.

"When we started hearing about the mask shortages and that they would be necessary for entering stores, I pulled out my stash of fabric and we started sewing," Kayla tells CafeMom.