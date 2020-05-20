Girl Asks Mom To Make Tiny Tooth Fairy Mask To Help Protect Beloved Essential Worker

Life as we know it has changed a whole lot in these last few months, and it's altered the way many of us do practically everything. But we're not the only ones who've had to abide by all the new rules and social distancing guidelines lately -- so have our kids. In fact, 7-year-old Evolette Westhouse of Grand Rapids, Michigan, has been hyper aware of just how serious the current health crisis, which is why she recently grew very concerned after losing a tooth. Her conundrum: How could the Tooth Fairy safely conduct business without wearing a face mask of her own? For the answer to that one, Evolette turned to her mom for help -- and has since become the stuff of internet legends.
-
Kayla Westhouse tells CafeMom that her daughter Evolette has a great imagination and a "caring heart."
-
To date, Kayla has made 177 face masks (well, 178, if you count the Tooth Fairy's).
-
-
Still, none of her DIY face masks required quite as much creativity as the itty bitty Tooth Fairy mask.
-
On May 8, Kayla took to Facebook to show off her handiwork. (Plus the adorable story behind it.)
"This pandemic season has been filled with moments of 'Whep, never thought I would be doing this ...,'" the mom of two wrote. "Newly added to the list is my 7-year-old losing a tooth and immediately asking me to make a mask for the Tooth Fairy."
"While I tried to explain the Tooth Fairy can't get coronavirus, Evolette followed up with 'How do you know?'" Kayla continued. "And 'Let's be safe, if she doesn't need it she will just leave it behind and let us know in a note."
(Seriously -- how adorable is that??)
-
-
Kayla admits that she'd been secretly putting off making the tiny mask, in hopes that her daughter might forget about it.
(Hey, making such an intricate, yet tiny, face mask ain't easy!)
"But when she refused to put the tooth under her pillow until the tooth fairy had a mask, I knew I had to get to work," Kayla tells CafeMom.
In her Facebook post, the Michigan mom also shared several of Evolette's very fair points, which included: "She has to enter my 6ft bubble to get the tooth from under my pillow ... This tooth has been in my mouth, where all the germs are ... What if she comes to my house, and then goes to another kids house? Then that kid has MY germs, too."
But perhaps most valid of all was this point: "What else do you have to do tonight?" the little girl asked.
-
Considering the Westhouses are stuck at home right now (just like most of us), Evolette really had some leverage.
-
-
In addition to sticking the tiny face mask under her pillow, Evolette also penned a heartfelt and thoughtful note to the TF.
-
To Evolette's surprise, she got a detailed letter back!
-
-
After she shared the story on Facebook, people couldn't get enough of the cute tale.
Share this Story