Girl Asks Mom To Make Tiny Tooth Fairy Mask To Help Protect Beloved Essential Worker

Kayla Westhouse/Facebook
Kaitlin Stanford
Kaitlin Stanford
Evolette holding face mask; close up on face mask
Kayla Westhouse/Facebook

Life as we know it has changed a whole lot in these last few months, and it's altered the way many of us do practically everything. But we're not the only ones who've had to abide by all the new rules and social distancing guidelines lately -- so have our kids. In fact, 7-year-old Evolette Westhouse of Grand Rapids, Michigan, has been hyper aware of just how serious the current health crisis, which is why she recently grew very concerned after losing a tooth. Her conundrum: How could the Tooth Fairy safely conduct business without wearing a face mask of her own? For the answer to that one, Evolette turned to her mom for help -- and has since become the stuff of internet legends.

  • Kayla Westhouse tells CafeMom that her daughter Evolette has a great imagination and a "caring heart."

    Evolette Westhouse
    Kayla Westhouse

    She's also a "smarty pants," says the mom of two, which is why it didn't come as a huge surprise when Evolette came to her with a simple request: Could she make a tiny mask for the Tooth Fairy to wear?

    Kayla is, after all, a pretty experienced seamstress who's been busily making face masks since supplies first ran out.

    "When we started hearing about the mask shortages and that they would be necessary for entering stores, I pulled out my stash of fabric and we started sewing," Kayla tells CafeMom.

  • To date, Kayla has made 177 face masks (well, 178, if you count the Tooth Fairy's). 

    homemade face masks
    Kayla Westhouse

    Some of them she's sold for just $5 a pop; others she's donated to people in need.

    But the process hasn't been easy. 

    "The elastic became tricky, as Michigan was in the top hardest hit states," Kayla explains. "We had a lot of shortages so we had to be inventive and sometimes use hair headbands or stretch cotton."

  • Still, none of her DIY face masks required quite as much creativity as the itty bitty Tooth Fairy mask.

    Making a mask at home
    Kayla Westhouse

    According to Kayla, it was a joint labor of love.

    "Evolette was VERY excited about the mask," she says. "She chose the fabric, gold glitter for fairy dust, and white fabric for teeth! She thought it was so cute!"

    It certainly was.

  • On May 8, Kayla took to Facebook to show off her handiwork. (Plus the adorable story behind it.)

    "This pandemic season has been filled with moments of 'Whep, never thought I would be doing this ...,'" the mom of two wrote. "Newly added to the list is my 7-year-old losing a tooth and immediately asking me to make a mask for the Tooth Fairy."

    "While I tried to explain the Tooth Fairy can't get coronavirus, Evolette followed up with 'How do you know?'" Kayla continued. "And 'Let's be safe, if she doesn't need it she will just leave it behind and let us know in a note."

    (Seriously -- how adorable is that??)

  • Kayla admits that she'd been secretly putting off making the tiny mask, in hopes that her daughter might forget about it.

    (Hey, making such an intricate, yet tiny, face mask ain't easy!) 

    "But when she refused to put the tooth under her pillow until the tooth fairy had a mask, I knew I had to get to work," Kayla tells CafeMom.

    In her Facebook post, the Michigan mom also shared several of Evolette's very fair points, which included: "She has to enter my 6ft bubble to get the tooth from under my pillow ... This tooth has been in my mouth, where all the germs are ... What if she comes to my house, and then goes to another kids house? Then that kid has MY germs, too."

    But perhaps most valid of all was this point: "What else do you have to do tonight?" the little girl asked.

  • Considering the Westhouses are stuck at home right now (just like most of us), Evolette really had some leverage.

    Tiny face mask
    Kayla Westhouse/Facebook

    "So, I found myself last night at the sewing machine ... Making my 178th mask. For a fairy," Kayla wrote. "And now you can tell all the children that the tooth fairy is safe."

    But that's not exactly the end of the story.

  • In addition to sticking the tiny face mask under her pillow, Evolette also penned a heartfelt and thoughtful note to the TF.

    Tooth Fairy letter
    Kayla Westhouse/Facebook

    It read: "Dear Tooth Fairy, My tooth broke well it was under my pillow. My mom made a mask for you."

    And, just as an added bonus, she threw in: "Can you leave a present for my dad? It's his birthday."

  • To Evolette's surprise, she got a detailed letter back!

    Tooth Fairy letter
    Kayla Westhouse/Facebook

    "Dear Evolette," it read. "Thank you so much for the mask. You are such a considerate young lady. I am so happy to be able to help not spread germs as I go from place to place. I want to wish you a happy day, and say thank you to your mom for sewing my mask. She seems like the best mom ever, be sure to tell her that as often as you can."

  • After she shared the story on Facebook, people couldn't get enough of the cute tale.

    Evolette jumping on trampoline
    Kayla Westhouse

    "I love this!" wrote one person on Facebook. "Glad the tooth fairy is safe!"

    "Oh goodness, this just made my heart smile," another added. 

    So far, the post has been shared more than 31,000 times -- something that definitely took the Westhouse by surprise. But Kayla says she's just happy the story is spreading some happiness, at a time when we all need it most.

    "I just wanted to encourage parents to know our kids are highly adaptable and they will be OK!" she tells CafeMom. "I know it's been hard to navigate something that is completely new, even to us parents. Wherever you are at, do the best you can. There are certainly days that don't go well, but there are also small wins. Our kids will remember the good in this time."

