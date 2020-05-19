Family Hosts Virtual Memorial After Dad Kills Mom & Kids in Horrific Case of Domestic Abuse

ABC News/YouTube
Kaitlin Stanford
Kaitlin Stanford
Trending

Clarke and Baxter during their marriage; burnt car
ABC News/YouTube

It's been three months since Hannah Clarke and her three children were brutally murdered by her estranged husband, Rowan Baxter, who doused their car in gasoline and set it on fire. The story stunned and horrified the community of Brisbane, Australia, and made headlines around the world. On Tuesday, a virtual memorial was held on Facebook, where friends, family, and even strangers came to remember the "beautiful souls" who were lost so tragically.

  • According to Hannah's brother Nathaniel, who recently spoke with ABC News, her estranged husband had been controlling for years.

    Clarke and children
    ABC News/YouTube

    Though the family didn't know the depths of what Hannah dealt with until after her death, it soon became clear that she'd been living under the dark cloud of domestic violence for years.

    "He was the type of person that had to win everything, had to be the best at everything, really didn't like when he wasn't," he said. "He had to control every moment he was in. To be one of those people, it does make you selfish, and that was it. It was all about him."

    • Advertisement

  • During her marriage, Nathaniel later learned, his sister experienced both emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her husband.

    Clarke and Baxter with children
    ABC News/YouTube

    Her friend, Lou Farmer, told ABC News that she had noticed issues between the couple brewing for years, including the gym that Clarke and her husband ran before they separated.

    "The way he'd speak to her, and I know other people at the gym saw it, it was just a bit more aggressive," Farmer shared.

    Baxter's control over Clarke also extended to the bedroom.

    "The sex every night really got to me because I was just like, 'That's not normal.'" Farmer shared. "[She] says she put up with it because otherwise he wouldn't talk to her for days."

    The separation only escalated the tension between them.

    "He was one step ahead of her all the time. He knew conversations that she hadn't talked to him about -- maybe us or another person -- he knew of it and prompted her, so he had some recording," Farmer added.

  • At the time of the murders, the couple had been separated, and Clarke and her children were living with her parents.

    But Baxter had been displaying disturbing behavior for months, which only escalated as time wore on.

    On one occasion, he confronted Clarke in a parking lot during a prearranged visit, and took their daughter Laianah and drove away with her, The Guardian reported.

    Baxter is also said to have been stalking Clarke, and family members believed he was monitoring her phone in some way. He also made public declarations of his love, as he sought to regain control of his family.

  • The situation culminated the morning of February 19, when Clarke went to drop off her kids at school.

    Burned car
    ABC News/YouTube

    Baxter reportedly hid in the bushes until she arrived with the children, and he quickly managed to pour gasoline over the car and inside the car before lighting a match. 

    He watched as his children burned to death in the back seat -- still restrained in their car seats -- as his wife struggled to break free and get help.

    "He's poured petrol on me!" Clarke allegedly yelled to bystanders.

    But even in the final moments, Baxter sought to assert as much control over his wife as possible, and reportedly blocked passersby from helping. Then, he stabbed himself to death.

    All three children -- Laianah, 4, Aaliyah, 6, and Trey, 3 -- died at the scene. Clarke was transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

  • In the months since the murders, friends and family of Clarke and her children have done their best to come to terms with what happened.

    One way they are trying to heal is through organizing the charity Small Steps 4 Hannah, which aims to help other women facing domestic abuse. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $30,000 to date, and an official Facebook page for the nonprofit organization is keeping their memories alive.

    In fact, it was there that a virtual memorial was launched Tuesday, where mourners were urged to share a photo in memory of Hannah, Aaliyah, Laianah, and Trey.

    "Today marks three months since we lost our angels as a result of domestic violence," a post on the page read. "Our hands still shake with sorrow, our hearts are still broken and in pain. We miss you Hannah, Aaliyah, Laianah, and Trey -- more and more each day."

    "Take a photo or video of something that makes you happy -- can be your favorite place, person or thing," the directions read. "Incorporate the words HALT [an acronym for their names] into the photo or video -- i.e. our above photo, Hannah and the kids were always so happy at the beach. Then upload the photo on to Facebook or instagram and tag Small Steps 4 Hannah along with #HALTdv."

  • The virtual memorial drew the attention of thousands, with many sharing their own stories of how Clarke's story inspired them to get help.

    "Because of Hannah my domestic violence case was taken very seriously!" one woman wrote. "My children and I were told and threatened we would be burnt, we would be taken down, we were stalked, and luckily I managed to call 000 just in time ... my heart everyday thinks of your beautiful family, your strength will always keep me going we are so similar and I only wish you had more time on this earth."

    Others merely left kind words of remembrance for the young family, who were taken far too soon.

    "Thinking of you," wrote one person. "Love and respect your strength in wanting to know what makes others happy."

    "Hannah and her beautiful babies will never be forgotten," added another.

    If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement