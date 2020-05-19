Family Hosts Virtual Memorial After Dad Kills Mom & Kids in Horrific Case of Domestic Abuse

It's been three months since Hannah Clarke and her three children were brutally murdered by her estranged husband, Rowan Baxter, who doused their car in gasoline and set it on fire. The story stunned and horrified the community of Brisbane, Australia, and made headlines around the world. On Tuesday, a virtual memorial was held on Facebook, where friends, family, and even strangers came to remember the "beautiful souls" who were lost so tragically.
According to Hannah's brother Nathaniel, who recently spoke with ABC News, her estranged husband had been controlling for years.
During her marriage, Nathaniel later learned, his sister experienced both emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her husband.
At the time of the murders, the couple had been separated, and Clarke and her children were living with her parents.
But Baxter had been displaying disturbing behavior for months, which only escalated as time wore on.
On one occasion, he confronted Clarke in a parking lot during a prearranged visit, and took their daughter Laianah and drove away with her, The Guardian reported.
Baxter is also said to have been stalking Clarke, and family members believed he was monitoring her phone in some way. He also made public declarations of his love, as he sought to regain control of his family.
The situation culminated the morning of February 19, when Clarke went to drop off her kids at school.
In the months since the murders, friends and family of Clarke and her children have done their best to come to terms with what happened.
One way they are trying to heal is through organizing the charity Small Steps 4 Hannah, which aims to help other women facing domestic abuse. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $30,000 to date, and an official Facebook page for the nonprofit organization is keeping their memories alive.
In fact, it was there that a virtual memorial was launched Tuesday, where mourners were urged to share a photo in memory of Hannah, Aaliyah, Laianah, and Trey.
"Today marks three months since we lost our angels as a result of domestic violence," a post on the page read. "Our hands still shake with sorrow, our hearts are still broken and in pain. We miss you Hannah, Aaliyah, Laianah, and Trey -- more and more each day."
"Take a photo or video of something that makes you happy -- can be your favorite place, person or thing," the directions read. "Incorporate the words HALT [an acronym for their names] into the photo or video -- i.e. our above photo, Hannah and the kids were always so happy at the beach. Then upload the photo on to Facebook or instagram and tag Small Steps 4 Hannah along with #HALTdv."
The virtual memorial drew the attention of thousands, with many sharing their own stories of how Clarke's story inspired them to get help.
"Because of Hannah my domestic violence case was taken very seriously!" one woman wrote. "My children and I were told and threatened we would be burnt, we would be taken down, we were stalked, and luckily I managed to call 000 just in time ... my heart everyday thinks of your beautiful family, your strength will always keep me going we are so similar and I only wish you had more time on this earth."
Others merely left kind words of remembrance for the young family, who were taken far too soon.
"Thinking of you," wrote one person. "Love and respect your strength in wanting to know what makes others happy."
"Hannah and her beautiful babies will never be forgotten," added another.
If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.
