Family Hosts Virtual Memorial After Dad Kills Mom & Kids in Horrific Case of Domestic Abuse

During her marriage, Nathaniel later learned, his sister experienced both emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her husband.

Her friend, Lou Farmer, told ABC News that she had noticed issues between the couple brewing for years, including the gym that Clarke and her husband ran before they separated.

"The way he'd speak to her, and I know other people at the gym saw it, it was just a bit more aggressive," Farmer shared.

Baxter's control over Clarke also extended to the bedroom.

"The sex every night really got to me because I was just like, 'That's not normal.'" Farmer shared. "[She] says she put up with it because otherwise he wouldn't talk to her for days."

The separation only escalated the tension between them.

"He was one step ahead of her all the time. He knew conversations that she hadn't talked to him about -- maybe us or another person -- he knew of it and prompted her, so he had some recording," Farmer added.