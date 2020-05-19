After Mom Allegedly Sets Car on Fire With Baby Still Inside, Strangers Fight To Save Him

A mother from Columbia, South Carolina, has been arrested for allegedly setting her car on fire while her 13-month-old son was inside. Caylin Allise Watson was taken into custody on May 17, but police are still unsure why she would have put her son's life at risk.
-
The incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate-126.
-
Four bystanders on the side of the road called police for help.
They also worked together to free the boy from the car. Police and the Columbia Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after they were called and put out the fire.
-
-
Kairon was rushed to the Augusta Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.
A GoFundMe created by the boy's father, Steven Bramsen, states that Kairon suffered from second- and third-degree burns "on 20 percent of his body on areas around his face, hands, legs, and feet," he wrote.
The dad continued that Kairon will need "multiple surgeries of skin grafts" to help treat his wounds and "future skin graft surgeries as well."
-
Meanwhile, police detained Watson at the scene after it was determined that the fire was not accidental.
She has since been charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson, third-degree arson, abuse, and infliction of great bodily injury upon a child, Fox 57 reports.
-
-
Police are still unsure why Watson allegedly set fire to the vehicle.
A high school associate of Watson's spoke with the news network and told them that it was "wild" to think that someone she knew could commit such a crime.
"I would've never expected anybody I knew to do something like that, especially not Caylin," Dallas Tenley told the news outlet. "I can't think of any sane person doing this, especially to a child."
-
And on his GoFundMe page, Kairon's father shared that he was still stunned.
"You never think anything like this can hit so close to home," he wrote.
Bramsen wrote that he's hoping to use any money he raises cover "any medical expenses, hospital stay, surgeries supplies" and any unseen future expenses.
"He has touched the lives of so many with his beautiful smile and his sweet soul," the dad continued. "Please keep Kairon in your prayers and thank you for your support."
Share this Story