After Mom Allegedly Sets Car on Fire With Baby Still Inside, Strangers Fight To Save Him

Kairon was rushed to the Augusta Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.

A GoFundMe created by the boy's father, Steven Bramsen, states that Kairon suffered from second- and third-degree burns "on 20 percent of his body on areas around his face, hands, legs, and feet," he wrote.

The dad continued that Kairon will need "multiple surgeries of skin grafts" to help treat his wounds and "future skin graft surgeries as well."