Mom Watches in Horror as House Goes Up in Flames After 3-Year-Old Twins Lock Her Out

It seems like all around us right now are stories of tragedy and heartache, and a new story this week out of New South Wales, Australia, certainly is no exception. According to multiple reports, a devastating fire ripped through a home in the town of Bartlow on Monday -- claiming the lives of two 3-year-old sisters who were trapped inside.
-
The home belonged to their mother, Tanyka Ford, 29, who was reportedly outside with her 5-year-old when the home went up in flames.
The way in which it started is the stuff of every parent's worst nightmare.
Just moments earlier, Tanyka had spotted her twin daughters, Aisha and Lailani, playing with a burning pillow, which may have caught flame from a log fire in the home.
-
Ford quickly grabbed the burning pillow from her girls, and rushed outside to extinguish it.
-
-
Desperate to save her girls, Tanyka rushed to the door -- but the toddlers had playfully locked it behind her, not realizing the danger they were in.
"There must have been something else burning in the front room," the girls' aunt, Tammy Dubois, told the Daily Telegraph. "Tanyka was screaming at them to unlock the door but they didn't, the poor darlings would have been scared."
Adding to Tanyka's trouble was the fact that both girls were nonverbal.
"The girls couldn't speak, they had their own special language," Dubois said, adding that they "adored each other."
Tanyka tried repeatedly to enter the home by breaking through windows but was unsuccessful, according to Yahoo News. Within minutes, the home was engulfed in flames.
-
Eventually, first responders rushed to the scene and, along with a neighbor, were able to break down a door to get to the girls.
-
-
Understandably, friends, family, and neighbors are devastated by the twins' sudden and tragic loss.
Tanyka is reportedly beside herself over the loss and was left "covered in cuts and scratches" from her attempts to save them. Her eyes were also said to be "red raw from crying" at the scene.
Family neighbor Carol Flannery told the Daily Telegraph that she was heartbroken over the news. Especially after knowing what the family has already been through.
"They were born early and poor parents had to be in hospital with them in Canberra and now this," she shared. "I was just shocked, beautiful little girls -- my heart goes out to the parents and grandparents."
-
Earlier this week, the grieving mother's brother, Levi Ford, launched a GoFundMe campaign in the girls' memory.
"My sister tragically lost her 3-year-old twin daughters Aisha and Lailani in a house fire, which claimed not only the lives of these two young children but also their home and belongings," Levi wrote in the GoFundMe description.
"Her son has lost all his belongings including toys and clothing. I know how tough times are right now," Levi added. "[But] I'm making a GoFundMe to help with clothing, food, and other items that may be needed to help her get back on her feet. Also help with funeral costs etc. Losing everything is hard enough with out having to worry about financials."
-
-
For now, investigators are still looking into the source of the fire and how it spread so quickly.
Superintendent Bob Noble told the Daily Telegraph that they were able to get several details from Tanyka shortly after the incident, but she was "understandably distraught."
"It will take some time for our expert investigators to tease out all the detail. Obviously, in the first throes of a devastating event such as this, she's going to find it hard to collect her thoughts and communicate," Noble said.
As for rumors that have circulated about whether Tanyka was outside the home or even away from it when it began, Noble said he doesn't have "any information that supports that narrative."
Share this Story