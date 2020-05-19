Mom Watches in Horror as House Goes Up in Flames After 3-Year-Old Twins Lock Her Out

Desperate to save her girls, Tanyka rushed to the door -- but the toddlers had playfully locked it behind her, not realizing the danger they were in.

"There must have been something else burning in the front room," the girls' aunt, Tammy Dubois, told the Daily Telegraph. "Tanyka was screaming at them to unlock the door but they didn't, the poor darlings would have been scared."

Adding to Tanyka's trouble was the fact that both girls were nonverbal.

"The girls couldn't speak, they had their own special language," Dubois said, adding that they "adored each other."

Tanyka tried repeatedly to enter the home by breaking through windows but was unsuccessful, according to Yahoo News. Within minutes, the home was engulfed in flames.