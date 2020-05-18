Woman Charged After Allegedly Giving Birth at Work & Leaving Baby to Drown in Toilet

iStock
A Missouri woman is behind bars after police say she gave birth to a newborn baby in the bathroom of her workplace and then left it alone in the restroom, causing it to drown in the toilet. Makuya Kambamba, 28, of Kirksville, Missouri, was charged with first-degree murder and several other counts in the baby’s death, including involuntary manslaughter, the Associated Press reports.
The death allegedly happened on May 6, while Kambamba was at work at a meatpacking plant owned by Smithfield Foods.
Court documents show that Kambamba later admitted to seeing the baby boy moving while he was face down in the toilet water, but never made any attempts to remove him. Moments later, she continued to have more contractions and even sat back on the toilet while the child remained submerged.
Details about what transpired in the moments that followed are hazy at best.
But disturbingly, AP reports that Kambamba never once checked on the boy. In fact, it wasn't until 30 minutes later, when a nurse came into the restroom, that Kambamba was discovered.
The story is sadly reminiscent of another shocking headline from 2019 involving a woman from Reading, Pennsylvania.
In that case, 23-year-old Emmanuella Osei was charged with felony child endangerment after she too gave birth to a baby boy in a restroom at work. The infant was left partially submerged in a toilet, but remarkably survived.
Osei had been working at a group home in January 2019 when the incident happened. She reportedly told coworkers that she felt sick and went to use a restroom. Soon after, she called her supervisor and asked them to call 911, but never said she'd given birth.
Osei was later sentenced to nine to 23 months in prison. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and placed in foster care.
Kambamba's infant didn't make it.
An autopsy later revealed the newborn's death was consistent with a drowning.
Kambamba is being held without bail, and was transported to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on Friday evening.
