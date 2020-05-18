Woman Charged After Allegedly Giving Birth at Work & Leaving Baby to Drown in Toilet

The story is sadly reminiscent of another shocking headline from 2019 involving a woman from Reading, Pennsylvania.

In that case, 23-year-old Emmanuella Osei was charged with felony child endangerment after she too gave birth to a baby boy in a restroom at work. The infant was left partially submerged in a toilet, but remarkably survived.



Osei had been working at a group home in January 2019 when the incident happened. She reportedly told coworkers that she felt sick and went to use a restroom. Soon after, she called her supervisor and asked them to call 911, but never said she'd given birth.

Osei was later sentenced to nine to 23 months in prison. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and placed in foster care.