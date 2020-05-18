Husband Takes Dinner Away From Pregnant Wife's Over a Nasty Spat

iStock
Most of us would be lying if we said tensions weren't running a little high at home. After all, being stuck inside for hours on end with our partner is bound to lead to a bit of bickering -- whether or not you've got kids yet. But one recent spat between a man on Reddit and his pregnant wife has given people some *feelings*, after he revealed that he made dinner for her one night and then took it away after she snapped at him.
-
To offer some background, the man explained that it's been an "interesting" couple of months with his pregnant wife.
And not just because of the state of the world.
"A lot of my wife's friends warned her about how intense the cravings can get and she hasn't really got them that bad, but in a few instances she has had cravings that have put me in a somewhat unsavory position," he explained.
-
Now, in case you're rolling your eyes at that one, he insists that her pregnancy cravings aren't exactly run-of-the-mill.
Apparently, she once made him drive 40 minutes to get her a very specific food from their home country, which isn't available where they live now. But it is available at their in-laws' house, who just so happened to have some. So, she asked him to drive there to get it.
But what made her request just a bit more nutty was the fact that she woke him up to ask him at 3 AM. And no, she couldn't wait until daylight.
-
-
After that, he said he sat her down for some real talk.
"[I said] I wasn't the one who was pregnant and hence it was easier for me," he recalled, "but I couldn't keep throwing everything down to get her whatever she needs because she is pregnant."
-
But then came the infamous "pizza" night ...
The man says he spent close to an hour making a "pizza-like" dinner from their home country, plus a salad to have on the side.
"My wife was sitting down at the table ready for dinner and I brought over the 'pizza' and set it down," he recalled. "I then went back to the kitchen to get the salad and when I came back my wife had taken all of the 'pizza' onto her plate."
-
-
He was, in a word, confused.
Every time they've eaten this meal together, they have split it in half and shared. So, naturally, he wondered what gives?
"She said that she realized that I liked it, but she had a really bad craving for it and couldn't I just take the salad for this once so she could have the 'pizza'," the Reddit poster shared.
He told her that he understood if she had a craving, and that's okay -- but could he have at least one slice? (After all, there was a whole pie!)
-
To his surprise, she straight-up refused, and said she wanted it all for herself. And what's more, she told him he "could just eat salad."
"This started an argument and I just told her that I found it rude that she was trying to stop me from having one piece of my own food that I cooked," the man continued.
And that's when she hit him with a REAL whopper: "Honestly, you should stick to salad in general anyways," the wife allegedly said.
Um, ouch.
-
-
The Reddit poster admits that this comment in particular really stung.
"I am not happy with my weight and I've been losing weight slowly, but this comment made me upset."
That's also when things escalated.
"I told her enough and took the plate," he concluded. "At this point I now have the remaining 'pizza' left and told her she can eat salad or come apologize and took the food to eat on our alfresco."
Now, he's feeling like a major jerk, and is wondering whether he was totally out of line to begin with, or warranted in feeling hurt.
-
Redditors seemed to have the man's back from the start -- his wife was being SUPER unreasonable.
"Pregnancy doesn’t excuse meanness, greed, and gluttony," one user commented.
"Agreed," another added. "I'm almost 9 months pregnant myself and am appalled by this woman's behavior ... ""I'm 8 months pregnant currently and couldn't imagine treating my partner like this, craving or no craving," someone else sad. "And you didn't take her dinner, you took YOUR dinner back that SHE took."
-
-
In fact, a lot of people who've been pregnant weighed in with their own experiences.
"I got a little snippy here and there during my pregnancies," one person admitted. "I had cravings, too, but never asked my husband to get me food in the middle of the night. I also never ate ALL of anything. Even late in pregnancy, when the baby dropped and I could eat properly again. That's just being greedy."
"In two pregnancies I sent my husband out ONCE to get me something I craved," another person added. "If he couldn’t grab it quickly on his way home from work (or didn’t want to), either I got it or I went without. Pregnancy can really suck but it doesn’t give you free rein to be an a**hole."
-
Some people did admit that the husband could have thought through his response a bit more, though.
"Cravings are not an excuse to eat all the food someone else has prepared, and the comment about sticking to salad was really rude," one commenter wrote. "[But] I do think you should have been a bit more grown-up about your response and just taken half the pizza and left her with half, and had a serious talk about why she hurt you."
-
-
In the end, most commenters agreed the husband was justified in his feelings, but suggested he talk it over calmly with his wife.
"Your wife needs to apologize and put herself in your shoes," one person wrote. "She would be mortified if you made a comment like that about her. You don’t have anything to apologize for!"
Here's hoping these two kiss and make up ... (and that the wife seriously apologizes if she expects to get any more of that homemade pizza in the future!).
