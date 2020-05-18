More Than 1 Week After Mom Disappears on Mother's Day, Husband Speaks Out Vowing To Find Her

Last week, Suzanne Morphew decided to go for a bike ride near her home in Maysville, Colorado. It was Sunday -- Mother's Day -- and the avid cyclist and mother of two likely wanted to get outside, grab some fresh air, and sneak in some alone time. But as the hours ticked by and Suzanne never returned, it soon became clear to her family that something had gone terribly wrong. Now, more than a week after she disappeared, her husband has issued a heartfelt plea for her safe return.
According to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office, the 49-year-old mother disappeared near County Road 225 and West Highway 50 in Maysville.
Search efforts began immediately, a press release from the sheriff's office stated, and during that time, nearly 100 officers from Chaffee County Search and Rescue, Department of Corrections, and Chaffee County Combined Tac Team combed the area.
As the days wore on, police brought in drones to view the search area from above, eight different tracking and scent dogs, and even divers who searched nearby bodies of water for the missing mom, who has two daughters.
On Friday, a sheriff's office update said that a "personal item" of Suzanne's was discovered during a search.
"Local, state and federal investigators searched steep and rugged terrain in an effort to attempt to locate additional items of Ms. Morphew after investigators believed to have found a personal item of the missing woman on Thursday," Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Friday, according to Fox News.
However, police have not revealed just what that personal item was or if it's led to any further clues as to what could have happened to Morphew.
"While investigators aren't releasing details about what may have been found they can confirm that Ms. Morphew has not yet been located to date," Spezze added.
Meanwhile, her family is still reeling over her sudden disappearance.
Suzanne's nephew, Trevor Noel, has launched a public Facebook page called Find Suzanne Morphew, where her husband Barry issued a heartbreaking video plea on Sunday.
"Oh, Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this that has you, please -- we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back," Barry said. "We love you, we miss you, your girls need you."
It seems clear from Barry's Facebook plea that the family fears she was taken -- and may still be alive.
"No questions asked -- however much they want -- I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you, I want you back so bad," Barry continued.
Currently, a reward for information about Suzanne's whereabouts stands at $200,000 -- double the amount her husband Barry initially proposed. (According to her nephew Trevor, the amount was matched by another family friend.) A GoFundMe campaign has also been set up in Suzanne's name, which hopes to raise funds for continued search efforts. To date, it has gathered nearly $30,000 in donations.
Trevor spoke on behalf of the family in a recent episode of 'Dateline,' where he shared just how hard Suzanne's disappearance has been on them.
"Everyone involved in this search, we just want her back so bad," Trevor shared. "We want her back because she is just such a bright light in all of our lives."
He went on to describe her as a beautiful and sweet person, who is "loved by everybody in this town and community."
For now, they're asking anyone who may know something to come forward and call the FBI tip line, (719) 312-7530.
