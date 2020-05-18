More Than 1 Week After Mom Disappears on Mother's Day, Husband Speaks Out Vowing To Find Her

On Friday, a sheriff's office update said that a "personal item" of Suzanne's was discovered during a search.

"Local, state and federal investigators searched steep and rugged terrain in an effort to attempt to locate additional items of Ms. Morphew after investigators believed to have found a personal item of the missing woman on Thursday," Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Friday, according to Fox News.



However, police have not revealed just what that personal item was or if it's led to any further clues as to what could have happened to Morphew.

"While investigators aren't releasing details about what may have been found they can confirm that Ms. Morphew has not yet been located to date," Spezze added.

