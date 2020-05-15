Dad Tells Adult Son & DIL They Can't Have Another While Living Under His Roof

By the sound of the post, it's not that the man doesn't empathize with his son -- but he's starting to feel taken advantage of.

"My eldest son and his wife got married a few years ago," the man explained in his anonymous post. "Initially, they moved out of state after their wedding for my son’s work. Then things went downhill. My DIL got pregnant and quit her job to be a SAHM. Shortly after the baby was born, however, my son lost his job as well."

The young couple's savings drained quickly, the dad said, and before long, the cost of living in their state proved too much to handle. So, the dad decided to lend them a helping hand.

"My wife and I said they could live with us while they got back on their feet, on the condition that both got jobs," he wrote.