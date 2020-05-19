Woman Says MIL Blames Her for FIL's COVID-19 Death After He Mocked People With Masks

iStock
A woman on Reddit is reluctant to mourn her father-in-law's recent passing after he spent his final days taunting her over the coronavirus pandemic. According to the woman, her FIL "was one of the big COVID naysayers" and didn't let the pandemic stop him from going out -- despite her repeatedly telling him that it was dangerous. Now, in a strange turn of events, the original poster (OP)'s mother-in-law is blaming her for his death.
Her father-in-law truly believed the coronavirus was all guff.
He even went so far as to harass people online.
He'd comment on photos of people wearing their masks "and insulted people -- basically, if you wear a mask you're an idiot sheep."
"He took a selfie video inside a Subway restaurant saying 'watch me make the snowflake sandwich slave panic,' and then, went up to the counter and stood on his tip toes to purposefully cough a bunch over the glass at the employee and texted the video to myself and others," she wrote.
He even tried to organize a local rally against business closures.
(Nobody showed.)
After the Subway video, the Redditor was furious. She's a medical care worker, and she's seen firsthand that the coronavirus was all too real. So, she "told him off on the phone."
Of course, her father-in-law didn't take her call seriously.
To add insult to injury, he even posted the video to her Facebook wall "saying 'here it is again in case you change your mind.'"
The OP could mostly ignore her FIL's taunting because she decided to take a mental health break from social media and "didn't see [the video] until I started getting calls and texts about what a lunatic he is from my sisters."
She continued, "This set off a bit of a family firestorm, because I am Facebook friends with many of his family members who were understandably upset by him being an [expletive]. He got a lot of hate from his family and a lot of harsh words."
Soon thereafter, the OP's FIL got sick with COVID-19.
He passed away from the virus.
"I am sorry that his family has lost a member, and I am sorry for my husband, but I've gotta be honest: I'm not that heartbroken myself," the Redditor explained.
Since her husband's death, her MIL has started to act differently.
In fact, she's decided to turn the whole thing around on the OP. She believes that it was the OP who posted the video on her husband's Facebook page to taunt him -- not the other way around.
"She does not understand Facebook," she explained. "That was HIM posting it to my wall. I have explained it to her, my husband has explained it to her, we have all explained it to her. She refuses to believe it."
Her MIL now says that her husband's death is on the OP's shoulders.
She blames the OP because she allegedly turned his whole family against him "and left him nothing to live for."
"[She] says his whole family turned on him because of me, and them being so mean to him destroyed his mental state to the degree that he couldn't recover," she explained.
Her MIL said that if it wasn't for the OP, her husband would have had the strength to recover "because COVID is not that bad, and he really died from a broken heart more than he did of COVID."
Then, her MIL took to Facebook herself to call the OP "a traitor."
She wrote that the OP was the one who invaded her husband's privacy and posted the video that was meant as a joke "and he never meant for the internet."
"She says I formed an army to bully him," the OP continued. "Many of her other family members commented telling her that HE posted the video on my wall. She doesn't believe it. She is 100 percent convinced that I am the bad guy here."
The OP has had enough. "She is grieving and struggling, but COME ON. She is being a lunatic, and I just can't deal with her anymore. Ever," she posted.
Although her behavior is awful, many people chalked it up to grief.
"Grief can make even the best people lash out," one person wrote. "I'm going to take a guess that she didn't have a great starting point [if] she was married to him..."
"She HAS to blame somebody -- ANYBODY -- other than him and his fatally blatant idiocy," a second commenter agreed. "And because you and his family were so vocal about how stupid and dangerous his behavior was, you are now the scapegoat."
A third person put it this way:
"Your MIL cannot live with the fact that her husband is dead and that COVID killed him. She wants to blame anyone but him for his death. You are a just an easy and nearby target to direct her grief and anger on to.
"All you can do at this point is walk away," the person continued. "Other people can defend you, but you don't need to waste energy on it, because she's not going to change her mind right now, and arguing with her is only going to make it worse for everyone. Hopefully, in time, she will see that this is not true, but in the meantime just take care of yourself and don't worry about her."
A few people felt like her FIL got what he deserved.
"I would just drop it and ignore her," one commenter advised. "Karma got your FIL and will get your MIL if she doesn't get it together."
"He deserves it. Honestly, it was his own fault for not social distancing. I’m sorry, but it’s true," someone else wrote.
"I’m not sorry that he died, either," a third person commented. "Who I’m concerned for are all the people he put in danger."
The bottom line? People need to believe that there are real risks for not taking this pandemic seriously and need to practice social distancing -- if not for their sake then for others around them.
