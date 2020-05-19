Woman Says MIL Blames Her for FIL's COVID-19 Death After He Mocked People With Masks

"Grief can make even the best people lash out," one person wrote. "I'm going to take a guess that she didn't have a great starting point [if] she was married to him..."



"She HAS to blame somebody -- ANYBODY -- other than him and his fatally blatant idiocy," a second commenter agreed. "And because you and his family were so vocal about how stupid and dangerous his behavior was, you are now the scapegoat."

A third person put it this way:

"Your MIL cannot live with the fact that her husband is dead and that COVID killed him. She wants to blame anyone but him for his death. You are a just an easy and nearby target to direct her grief and anger on to.

"All you can do at this point is walk away," the person continued. "Other people can defend you, but you don't need to waste energy on it, because she's not going to change her mind right now, and arguing with her is only going to make it worse for everyone. Hopefully, in time, she will see that this is not true, but in the meantime just take care of yourself and don't worry about her."