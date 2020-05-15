Australian Mom Gives Birth Unassisted on Hospital Room Floor in Dramatic Delivery

Aleisha King
When Aleisha King was pregnant with her second child this spring, she says she loved hearing all kinds of different birth stories from other moms. But she never could have dreamt that hers would turn out to be one of the most dramatic ones she'd heard yet. As if giving birth during a global health crisis wasn't anxiety-inducing enough, the Melbourne, Australia, mom wound up giving birth on the hospital room floor, in a heart-pounding delivery she'll never forget.
The mom tells CafeMom that her first birth experience, in which she welcomed her son Arlo, came with its own stress.
King says she struggled to give birth because she couldn’t feel where she was pushing from, and had no idea if she was even doing it right.
In a recent episode of the Australian Birth Stories podcast, she detailed the stressful delivery:
"I had been pushing for 40 minutes when they threatened to use the vacuum and give me an episiotomy. So then I pushed and he was born. His hand was over his head so I tore and the placenta didn’t deliver on its own. Unfortunately, the cord snapped and I hemorrhage and regardless of the OB trying to remove it manually, it wouldn’t budge. After one-and-a-half hours, they took me down to [operating] theatre, had to manually dilate my cervix as it had closed again and they finally got it out."
The entire event was understandably traumatic, which is why King vowed that her second birth would be different.
Two days before she gave birth, the family got a scare: Her husband, Blix, who works as an EMT, had been potentially exposed to COVID-19 on a shift.
"He called to tell me that he was in full protective wear as he’d just transferred a patient who may have had Covid-19, but he wasn’t wearing any protection during the transfer," she told the Australian Birth Stories podcast. "As a result he had to socially distance from work."
Because of this, the couple was also initially told that Blix couldn't be present for the birth -- unexpected news that understandably sent Aleisha reeling.
"I had to go to for monitoring again [that day] and on the way there I just started crying," she recalled. "There’s a global pandemic and now my husband can’t come to the hospital!"
Ultimately, she surrendered herself to the fact that it might happen, but luckily, that didn't come to pass. Calls were made to hospital administrators, and her husband was ultimately allowed to come to the birth, so long as he wore a mask, appropriate protective gear, and didn't leave the birthing suite.
Then, on March 19, she started feeling pre-labor pains.
So when King and her husband drove to the hospital later that afternoon, she was surprised by how quickly things had progressed.
In fact, they'd barely pulled up to the entrance when she was overcome by the intense need to push. "When we got the hospital, I started pushing outside and was on all fours," she remembers. Moments later, her water broke.
Nearly giving birth in a parking lot would be a dramatic enough story on its own. Doing so during the COVID-19 outbreak adds another layer of panic to the matter. But this time around, King had steeled herself for the unknown, and admits she was "not worried at all."
"I had the birth affirmations playing subconsciously in my head and I trusted myself, my body and my baby to deliver him safely," she tells CafeMom. "Whether that was with any health professionals present, or by myself on the pavement outside, it was so nice to feel in control and that I trusted the whole process."
However in control she may have felt, few could argue that King's birth story was a definite roller coaster.
Outside the hospital, while down on her hands and knees, King screamed, "The baby's coming!"
Her husband instinctively pulled down her pants, to see whether the baby was out. Thankfully, the baby wasn't there just yet -- meaning the couple had more time.
But as it turned out, they didn't have much of it. Moments later, a midwife rushed out of the hospital with the wheelchair and told King not to push yet.
"I was trying to hold it in, I knelt on the wheelchair facing the back and she said I had to sit down which was tricky!" she told Australia Birth Stories. "The security guard pushed me and was running to the elevator."
Blix grabbed a face mask and the couple reached the birthing suite at 11:08 -- with just six minutes to spare before baby Jude finally arrived.
Looking back, the mom still can't believe her birth was so drama-filled.
As for other pregnant moms, who may be struggling with the stress of delivering during the outbreak, she has some words of wisdom.
