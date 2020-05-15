Australian Mom Gives Birth Unassisted on Hospital Room Floor in Dramatic Delivery

The mom tells CafeMom that her first birth experience, in which she welcomed her son Arlo, came with its own stress.

At 33 weeks, doctors had noticed reduced fetal movement, which put her on edge for the last month of her pregnancy. When it finally came time to deliver, doctors decided to induce, and the painful and long labor that followed led to a traumatic experience that was anything but what she envisioned.

"I felt very out of control with the pain of contractions and I hated the feeling," she says, looking back. "I ended up getting an epidural but I progressed from 4cm to 10cm in a few hours and as I got the epidural I was fully dilated. This meant that when it came time to push I couldn’t feel my contractions or the natural urge to push as the epidural had only just kicked in."