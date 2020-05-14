Chris Watts Just Now Realizes There 'Isn’t Much Hope for His Future'

CBS News/You Tube; ABC News/YouTube
It doesn't matter how much time has passed: The tragic story of what happened to Colorado mom Shan'ann Watts and her three children will forever be seared into the national psyche. More than a year and a half after her husband, Chris Watts, was sentenced for their murders, the public fascination with the case only continues to grow. Exactly why he did what he did -- and how he could possibly live with himself now -- is a question many of us have asked ourselves. On the eve of Watts' 35th birthday, a source close to the Colorado father is speaking out about his current state of mind.
-
Watts is incarcerated at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, where he's remained for nearly two years.
The former Frederick, Colorado, dad was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole on November 14, 2018. He was also given an additional 48 years for the death of Nico, his unborn son, and 36 years for three counts of tampering with a dead body (in reference to Shan'ann and the couple's two daughters).
Today, nearly two years after the grisly murders, an unnamed source tells People that Watts has finally resigned himself to his fate.
-
"Nothing changes," the source says of prison life. "Every day is like the day before, and every day in his future will be the same as today."
Although he's considered an appeal, it seems that even Watts realizes getting out isn't likely.
"He knows that this is his life," the source shared. "There really isn’t much hope for his future."
Though the source was not identified, People noted that the person regularly speaks with Watts in prison -- where he remains on lockdown for 23 hours each day. In fact, the only time he leaves his cell is to shower or to exercise.
During the remaining hours, he sits alone in his cell, where he can do little else but read the Bible or look at family photos.
-
-
Some might say Watts got exactly what he deserved, considering the brutal way he murdered his family.
Investigators said Watts murdered his pregnant wife Shan'ann in the early morning hours of August 13, 2018, before strangling his two daughters and disposing of all three of their bodies at an oil site where he worked.
Watts initially denied having anything to do with their disappearance, and continued to work the next day before a friend reported Shan'ann missing.
-
Once police were alerted, Watts raced back to his home in Frederick, where he appeared to assist police in a search of the home.
Even in those early moments, however, both the responding officer and witnesses noticed something was off about his demeanor.
"He's not acting right," a neighbor told the officer when Watts was in another room.
Indeed, he wasn't. There were no tears or looks of anguish or panic. And when Watts later gave televised interviews with the local media, he appeared disengaged.
-
-
That demeanor continued in the days that followed -- even as his story unraveled and he was booked on murder charges.
A source told People that he "showed no emotion the entire time" and "looked like he couldn’t be bothered by the whole thing."
Watts' lack of emotion was especially chilling once it was revealed how he actually killed his family.
-
Watts initially admitted to strangling Shan'ann during an argument, but stopped short of confessing to the murders of his daughters.
He claimed that he flew into a fit of rage after seeing his wife strangle their 3-year-old daughter, Celeste, on the baby monitor, and that when he entered the room, 4-year-old Bella was already lying unconscious on the bed and blue. Only then did he attack Shan'ann, strangling her to death inside their home.
Investigators never believed that version of events, but it didn't seem to matter -- Watts ultimately pleaded guilty to all four murders and was sentenced to life in prison just months after committing the crimes.
-
-
It wasn't until months later, during a jailhouse confession that lasted hours, that Watts finally came clean about the details of what happened.
-
So, after loading Shan'ann's dead body into the flatbed of his truck, Watts made the fateful decision to bring his girls as well.
-
-
At the time, the chilling new details left investigators stunned and friends and family reeling.
But now, with nothing but time to sit and think about what he's done, those close to Watts insist that he's remorseful.
"A day doesn't go by -- a minute doesn’t go by -- where he doesn't think about his family," another source told People. "He's in a hell of his own making."
"He's sad that everyone is hurting," added a family friend named Kim. "He wishes he could go back in time. He wishes he had handled things differently."
That said, sources have said that Watts has also claimed to have "found God" in prison, and has repented. In a letter written to his mother last year, Watts reportedly said, "I'm still a Dad! I'm still a son! No matter what. Now, I can add servant of God to that mix!"
Share this Story