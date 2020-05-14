Chris Watts Just Now Realizes There 'Isn’t Much Hope for His Future'

"Nothing changes," the source says of prison life. "Every day is like the day before, and every day in his future will be the same as today."

Although he's considered an appeal, it seems that even Watts realizes getting out isn't likely.

"He knows that this is his life," the source shared. "There really isn’t much hope for his future."

Though the source was not identified, People noted that the person regularly speaks with Watts in prison -- where he remains on lockdown for 23 hours each day. In fact, the only time he leaves his cell is to shower or to exercise.

During the remaining hours, he sits alone in his cell, where he can do little else but read the Bible or look at family photos.