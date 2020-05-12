Mom Dies of Carbon Monoxide Suicide & Police Wonder if 5-Year-Old's Death Was Accidental

The door that separated the garage from the rest of the house was closed, however.

“This one-car garage had a furnace which would easily suck any vapors into the house through the ventilation system, but we don’t know if the mother knew that," Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.



It's not clear if Shanafelt or her daughter died first -- but by the time her sister, Dana Markee, came over to check on them, it seemed as if they both had been dead for several days.