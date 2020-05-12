Mom Dies of Carbon Monoxide Suicide & Police Wonder if 5-Year-Old's Death Was Accidental

A mother and daughter are dead, but police are still stumped by what happened. Forty-nine-year-old Kimbra Shanafelt and her 5-year-old daughter, Dahni, were found at their Evansville, Indiana, home by her sister, who had gone April 22 to check on the mother and daughter. When she got there, she saw that the unthinkable happened: The pair was dead. Both were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. Police have since been quick to label Shanafelt's death a suicide, but they are unsure if her daughter's death was intentional.
Both bodies were found at the house, but Shanafelt was in the garage next to her car, which was running.
The optical lab technician, a single mom, was found lying by the car, which had an open door and running engine, according to People. By the time police arrived, the battery was dead and the gas tank was empty.
The door that separated the garage from the rest of the house was closed, however.
“This one-car garage had a furnace which would easily suck any vapors into the house through the ventilation system, but we don’t know if the mother knew that," Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.
It's not clear if Shanafelt or her daughter died first -- but by the time her sister, Dana Markee, came over to check on them, it seemed as if they both had been dead for several days.
Police said that there were no signs of a break-in or a struggle.
Wedding told the news station that he was “at the autopsy" when it happened "and we found no ... significant injury and certainly not one associated with the death," he said. Ultimately, officials ruled that Shanafelt's death had been a suicide and ruled that Dahni's death was reckless homicide.
“We feel that [Kimbra Shanafelt] had the intent to kill herself,” he said. “We ruled the child’s death a reckless homicide because the manner in which she died, her mother put her in that position -- whether she did it with true intent or not."
The sheriff said police were still trying to piece together the puzzle of the girl's death.
"Did [Shanafelt] intend for her child to pass away as well, or did she think her child might be safe in the residence and found later?" he said. "Those are questions we will always ask ourselves and it will be a big puzzle that remains."
Friends and family of the mom are speaking out about her legacy.
Markee spoke with the Evansville Courier & Press and shared that her sister had a “quirky, off-center sense of humor.”
She added that her sister “was really compassionate. She was kind of the artsy type. She loved handmade jewelry and music. She liked corny jokes. She loved her kids."
Friend Sarah Wolf also spoke to the newspaper, saying "I can say she would be absolutely shocked by how many people have been touched by all this."
"She always smiled at everybody," Wolf said. "She just did her best to provide and work hard.”
They also spoke highly of Dahni, a kindergartner at Highland Elementary School.
"She hugged everyone. We could go to restaurants, and she would hug the waitress," Markee said. "She never met a stranger. She loved her teacher at Highland."
