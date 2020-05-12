Grandma Accused of Torturing Tween Grandson to Death Had Family Get in on the ‘Fun’

When police arrived at the family home on February 3, James was found dead with multiple wounds and bruises all over his body.

James had lived with his grandparents and their children for two years, but police claim he endured horrific abuse from the whole family during that time. KBZK reported that James' parents did not live with the family; his mother sent him to live with his father in Montana, but two years before James' death, his father died.

In the house along with James' grandmother was his grandfather James Sasser Jr., Batts' teenage son and Batts' daughter, Madison Sasser, who is charged with aggravated kidnapping and negligent homicide, People stated.