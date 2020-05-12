Grandma Accused of Torturing Tween Grandson to Death Had Family Get in on the ‘Fun’

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
In February, authorities found 12-year-old James Alex Hurley dead in his grandparents' home in Gallatin County, Montana. An investigation revealed that his multiple injuries and bruises were the results of horrific “systematic torture and beatings," at the hand of his grandmother, Patricia Batts. His family and prosecutors now hope to seek the death penalty against the grandmother.
When police arrived at the family home on February 3, James was found dead with multiple wounds and bruises all over his body.
James had lived with his grandparents and their children for two years, but police claim he endured horrific abuse from the whole family during that time. KBZK reported that James' parents did not live with the family; his mother sent him to live with his father in Montana, but two years before James' death, his father died.
In the house along with James' grandmother was his grandfather James Sasser Jr., Batts' teenage son and Batts' daughter, Madison Sasser, who is charged with aggravated kidnapping and negligent homicide, People stated.
Sadly, torturing James was a family affair.
Batts has been accused of beating her grandson, and video obtained by police show that the whole family would join in. It was these "systematic torture and beatings" that eventually led to James' death.
Court documents reveal that at the time of his death, James "appeared to be emaciated."
Meanwhile, video from two years before his death showed James was a fit and "healthy and well-fed boy," the documents noted. At the time of his death, James weighed 100 pounds and was 5 feet 3 inches, but his extreme weight loss is thought to be the result of his family withholding food from him and making him do exercises such as jumping jacks and squats. The family allegedly recorded this abuse on video.
Family friend Gage Roush, 18, has also been charged with assault of a minor.
Police found video of Roush allegedly hitting James with a wooden paddle.
Batts, her husband, and her teenage son were arrested February 12 and have been charged with deliberate homicide.
On Friday, Deputy Gallatin County Attorney Bjorn Boyer filed a notice that he would be seeking the death penalty for Batts. It's not clear if the death penalty will also be sought for the rest of the family, but they all remain in prison on bond. All have pleaded not guilty, according to People.
In February, a former friend of Batts told KTVH that she was "devastated" by Batts' actions.
She told the news station that she was "mortified. I’m disgusted to my core."
"Before it was confirmed to me, personally, that it was them ... this was my friend that did this, I couldn’t help but go to what this was like for him and how scared he must have been," she added.
“I trusted this woman,” she continued. “I’ve known her since 2008. I’m just reeling. I’m devastated for this little boy.”
