Nurse Is Accused of Murdering Boy in Her Care That She Wanted To Adopt

The toddler had been in Anderson's care since April 2019, and she and her husband planned to adopt him later this summer.

In April of this year, however, things took a dark turn. Anderson brought 18-month-old Henry to Sanford Medical Center looking worse for the wear on April 23, according to court documents reported by the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Her foster son was “blue and lifeless with bruising to the face and head,” the documents stated, but Anderson explained the marks by telling investigators that her foster son “self-injures” himself by throwing himself around.