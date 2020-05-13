Nurse Is Accused of Murdering Boy in Her Care That She Wanted To Adopt

Police have arrested a 35-year-old nurse from Barnesville, Minnesota, on charges related to murdering the young boy she and her husband were considering adopting. Kellie Jo Anderson is charged with second-degree murder after she brought the “blue and lifeless” boy to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. At the time, Anderson told a detective that her foster son was the one who hurt himself.
The toddler had been in Anderson's care since April 2019, and she and her husband planned to adopt him later this summer.
The foster mom said it all started when she was giving her foster son a bath April 22.
She said that without warning, he “threw himself several times from the bath to the toilet” and had what might be considered a seizure in the tub.
Anderson said that neither she nor her husband saw bruises on the boy that night.
But her husband, Kyle Anderson, who has not been charged in the boy's murder, told police a different version of events. He said the boy has no history of seizures and doesn't throw himself around.
The couple's foster care license has been suspended.
A doctor said it was likely that the boy was already dead by the time Anderson brought him in.
His core body temperature was only 82 degrees -- which the doctor said could mean he had been dead for 40 minutes before his foster mom sought out care. The doctor also noted that the boy's bruising was inconsistent with the story Anderson had spun about what happened, and added the boy had cuts inside his lip, numerous bruises on his back and side, a small bump on the back of the head, marks on his face, and a cut on his genitals.
An autopsy confirmed that this was no mere accident.
Court documents reported that the toddler died from asphyxiation associated with blunt-force trauma “and the manner of death was listed as a homicide."
Anderson was arrested April 24 and booked into Cass County Jail in Fargo.
She was later taken to Clay County Jail in Moorehead, Minnesota. Her bail has been set at $1 million without conditions, or $500,000 with conditions, KVRR reported. She is expected to appear in court in June.
