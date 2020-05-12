Health Officials Are Worried About 'COVID-19 Parties' & The Damage They Could Do

If so, these certainly wouldn't be the first reported cases where this has happened.

On Monday, officials in Pasadena, California, also linked a cluster of COVID-19 cases to a birthday party that happened last month. Guests reported that an infected woman had not been wearing a mask.



"There was someone who was coughing who attended the party and there were subsequently five laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 and many other people who are ill with COVID symptoms after that," said Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, the city of Pasadena's health officer, according to ABC News.



When health officials looked into the matter, they were able to track the cluster back to the party and the coughing woman, through contact tracing. Guests also admitted the gathering was not compliant with social distancing guidelines and involved "a large number" of extended family.

In early April, health officials in Chicago similarly traced another outbreak back to a funeral and a birthday party gathering that had occurred in February. In total, 16 people between 5 and 86 were found to be infected with the coronavirus after attending the family gatherings. Ultimately, three died.