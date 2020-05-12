Health Officials Are Worried About 'COVID-19 Parties' & The Damage They Could Do

iStock
It wasn't too long ago that parenting forums lit up with talk about "chicken pox parties" -- aka private gatherings where parents willingly bring their children to someone else's house to potentially become infected by someone who has chicken pox. The concept was (and still is) controversial, so it's probably no surprise to learn that doctors majorly frown upon it. But among anti-vax parents, these parties are often described as "safe" and "controlled" environments for exposing their children to a virus they will most likely get anyway. And now, according to the New York Times, health officials are concerned about a new party trend that could emerge: the "Covid-19 party."
Talk about such parties came earlier this week, after health officials in Walla Walla County, Washington, issued a press release to the public.
In it, local authorities were said to be "receiving reports of COVID-19 parties occurring in our community, where non-infected people mingle with an infected person in an effort to catch the virus."
Considering how contagious -- and deadly -- the virus is, the news was understandably shocking. Perhaps more than even the concept of chicken pox parties was a few years ago. After all, more than 4.3 million coronavirus cases exist worldwide right now, and more than 290,000 deaths have happened. For many, contracting COVID-19 is a merciless death sentence and surely not something someone would want to do on purpose.
Right?
And yet, thanks to growing "pandemic fatigue," there's been growing chatter about wanting to get immunity -- one way or another.
Monday's release was penned by Meghan DeBolt, director of community health for Walla Walla County, according to the New York Times. It came after several reports surfaced of people becoming infected at local social gatherings. By Wednesday, however, officials backtracked a bit to say that it remains unclear whether these infections were intentional or if people contracted the virus unwittingly by not social distancing.
If so, these certainly wouldn't be the first reported cases where this has happened.
On Monday, officials in Pasadena, California, also linked a cluster of COVID-19 cases to a birthday party that happened last month. Guests reported that an infected woman had not been wearing a mask.
"There was someone who was coughing who attended the party and there were subsequently five laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 and many other people who are ill with COVID symptoms after that," said Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, the city of Pasadena's health officer, according to ABC News.
When health officials looked into the matter, they were able to track the cluster back to the party and the coughing woman, through contact tracing. Guests also admitted the gathering was not compliant with social distancing guidelines and involved "a large number" of extended family.
In early April, health officials in Chicago similarly traced another outbreak back to a funeral and a birthday party gathering that had occurred in February. In total, 16 people between 5 and 86 were found to be infected with the coronavirus after attending the family gatherings. Ultimately, three died.
These tragic cases studies are yet another reminder of just how quickly the virus can spread, with just one infected person transmitting it to dozens.
Health officials also hope they're a siren call to others of just how important social distancing can be right now.
As annoying and difficult as it can be, the truth is, social distancing works -- and it's slowly but surely what's helping us flatten the curve in many parts of the US. Although many states are beginning to reopen, there's a natural unease among health officials about just what kind of a spike in cases that may cause.
“We know that people are exhausted from isolation and quarantine,” DeBolt said Monday. “We want to be able to reopen, too. We want to be able to go to restaurants and socialize with friends and family members. We need our community’s help to be diligent for a little bit longer so that we can get ahead of this."
Gathering in groups, intentionally or not, is especially dangerous now because experts aren't totally sure how immunity to the virus works.
There's simply not enough evidence right now to tell us whether or not we can get the virus twice -- and what may happen if we do, according to the World Health Organization.
“The truth is that we don’t exactly understand the dynamics of how people who test negative after initial infection end up testing positive again," Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told Healthline. "We need more studies to clarify this observed phenomenon."
“Before we embark on huge policy decisions, like issuing immunity certificates to get people back to work, I think it’s good that people are saying, ‘Hold up, we don’t know that much about immunity to this virus,’” Angela Rasmussen, a Columbia University virologist, said in a separate interview with STAT News.
So, yeah -- sticking people in a room who may or may not have the virus is risky until we have more testing.
Calling it a "party" doesn't make it any less dangerous.
It's especially risky if party guests later come into contact with vulnerable people, such as grandparents, elderly neighbors, or immunocompromised family members, who could be harder hit by the coronavirus.
Whether or not these "COVID-19 parties" were organized with the intent of spreading the virus, they've certainly sparked strong opinions.
"I live in this town and trust me, the vast majority of us are outraged," one person wrote on Facebook, in response to the New York Times piece.
"These people should get hefty fines for violating the Governor's orders and some mandatory CoVid education," another suggested.
"Like the chicken pox parties before a vaccine -- but this is deadlier and more unpredictable," someone else said.
Here's hoping these cases remain isolated incidences and serve as a dire warning to others rather than inspiration.
