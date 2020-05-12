Dad Lets Girl Pick Out Flowers for Grandmas -- Not Knowing They’re for Gravestones

iStock
All one dad wanted to do was let his 5-year-old daughter do something extra special for her grandmothers on Mother's Day -- but accidentally ended up sending the wrong message. The flub happened when his daughter asked to send flowers to her grandmas to celebrate the occasion -- sweet, right? Well, he must not have been paying too close attention to what she picked out, because instead of a bouquet full of posies, they sent out flower arrangements meant for a gravestone.
-
The dad explained that his daughter loves to give presents.
-
So she picked out fake flowers "in pretty little plastic vases."
She even made to sure to appeal to her grandmother's specific tastes.
"One is extra patriotic for her grandma on her mom's side," he added.
-
-
The dad was proud -- his little girl was so thoughtful.
But perhaps he should have been the one to put some more thought into what they were doing. When he got home his wife took one look at the flowers and asked him if he knew "what those are used for, right?"
"I... uh... no apparently I don't," he said.
Gravestones. They are vases that are meant to go next to gravestones.
"Whoops."
-
Thankfully, both grandmothers seem to have a good sense of humor about this whole thing.
In the end, everyone was able to have a good laugh at the mistake, although we're sure that the dad will do some extensive googling before the next shopping trip he takes with his little girl.
"I should have been paying more attention and not taken the remotest chance that my daughter could send quite the morbid message to her aging grandparents, " he wrote.
-
-
People in the comments thought the dad had accidentally caught on to something.
"At least you don't have to worry about flowers in the future..." one person pointed out.
"Ya know what, it's kinda nice, most people don't get to see their grave flowers beforehand," someone else kidded.
-
Most people thought the dad was doing something right to have raised such a thoughtful kid.
"This is hilarious," one commenter wrote. "But what's adorable is the foresight she has not only for the plant needing regular care but that she didn't want to burden grandma with it! Wonderful child."
"Grandma here -- I would find your daughters gift absolutely hilarious and adorable," someone else added. "It's awesome she's so thoughtful."
"You didn't f--- up -- you raised a beautifully caring kid," someone else added.
Later, the dad wrote that he can now see the humor in his misguided mishap.
"I think it's been a great place for people to share similar stories and heaven knows I've gotten so many laughs out of it, I'm beyond happy I shared it with everyone," he wrote. "[My daughter's] a great kid, she's my whole world, and I can guarantee you -- she is over the moon with everyone's reaction to her shopping trip."
He added, "Thanks for the kind words, sincerely."
Share this Story