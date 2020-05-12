Parents Say 4-Month-Old Was Intentionally Smothered to Death at Day Care & They Want Justice

Now, around the time that their girl would have turned 1, parents Talton and Livingston have decided to take action against the day care facility that allowed this tragedy to happen, Delaware Online reported. Isabella's parents filed their lawsuit through lawyer Timothy Lengkeek, who spoke with the newspaper and told it that they are taking legal action so "this does not happen to another baby."

"The civil suit against the day care itself is the only way to hold them responsible for what happened to the baby," Lengeek said. "The state's going to prosecute (The Little People's) employee, but the only way we can get accountability is to file a civil case against the actual entity itself, the corporation."



The suit seeks unspecified damages based on several charges, including negligence and breech of contract.