Man Accused of Throwing Baby Daughter Over a Cliff After Stabbing Pregnant Wife

News reports say witnesses of the crash rushed to help those in the overturned car when the driver allegedly got out.

According to reports, the driver, later identified as Slater, got out of the driver’s seat of the car, ran to the other side and stabbed a bystander who was trying to help remove a baby girl from under the overturned car.

Slater then took the baby girl, identified later as his daughter, one-year-old Madalyn, and according to multiple witnesses on the scene, proceeded to “throw her over a steep cliff into a ravine,” the sheriff’s office said. He then took off by foot into the canyon.

Deputies arrived on the scene and were able to catch up to Slater on foot. They also found Madalyn, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Slater was taken to hospital for treatment due to his injuries from the crash.