Man Accused of Throwing Baby Daughter Over a Cliff After Stabbing Pregnant Wife

A man from California is accused of throwing his baby daughter over a cliff less than an hour after stabbing his pregnant wife. 49-year-old Adam Slater from Palm Desert has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon, according to a press release.
The horrific events unfolded early morning on May 6th, when Slater met with his wife.
According to local news reports, the alleged met with this wife, Ashley Grome. She told the news station that she was parked in her car at a church parking lot, along with her one-year-old daughter Madalyn Payton Slater. There, she met with her husband, and that’s when the day took a very gruesome turn.
News Channel 3 reports Ashley was “was brutally attacked outside a local church.”
Ashley, who was also reportedly six months pregnant with her second child, says she was attacked by her husband in the parking lot, where he stabbed her multiple times. She was found by local officers who were dispatched to respond to a stabbing report around 8:30 a.m.
Slater reportedly then left the scene in his car, taking their one-year-old daughter with him.
News reports say witnesses of the crash rushed to help those in the overturned car when the driver allegedly got out.
According to reports, the driver, later identified as Slater, got out of the driver’s seat of the car, ran to the other side and stabbed a bystander who was trying to help remove a baby girl from under the overturned car.
Slater then took the baby girl, identified later as his daughter, one-year-old Madalyn, and according to multiple witnesses on the scene, proceeded to “throw her over a steep cliff into a ravine,” the sheriff’s office said. He then took off by foot into the canyon.
Deputies arrived on the scene and were able to catch up to Slater on foot. They also found Madalyn, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Slater was taken to hospital for treatment due to his injuries from the crash.
“Right now, it’s painful... Painful,” said Chris Grome, Ashley’s uncle. “Everybody’s hurting pretty bad.”
Chris said his niece, Ashley, was taken to the hospital where she’s recovering and is expected to be OK. “She’s got some pretty bad cuts and wounds, you know, stabs,” Chris said. The family is trying to make sense of the actions Slater took that day.
“To be that violent where you’re going to plot and plan and try to kill somebody like that and purposely do that – and then to do what he did to an infant, a one-year-old infant, no,” Chris said. “I don’t really have much to say to him.“
Ashley Grome started a GoFundMe page to help pay for a funeral for Madalyn.
“My daughter was the absolute love of my life and she meant everything and more to me. Everything I did and everything I will do for the rest of my life is for her,” Ashley wrote on the GoFundMe page. “She was beautiful and her smile was contagious, even after a bad day, she always cheered me up. She was taken from this world way too soon.”
